 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

New Zealand PM Luxon to visit Japan next week

0 Comments
TOKYO

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is scheduled to visit Japan later this month, marking his first trip to the Asian nation since taking office in November 2023, the government said Monday.

During his four-day visit from next Sunday, Luxon is expected to reaffirm with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida the importance of bolstering bilateral relations as "strategic" partners that share fundamental values such as freedom, the Japanese government added.

In their phone talks last December, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and her New Zealand counterpart Winston Peters agreed that their countries would work in tandem to maintain stability and prosperity in the region, according to the government.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Everyday Japanese: How to Address Someone

GaijinPot Blog

Otaru Blue Cave

GaijinPot Travel

Graduate Scholarships For Women in Japan: CWAJ’s 2024 Scholarship Luncheon

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

What Does Yabai Mean in Japanese Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Laundry in Japan: Detergent, Bleach and Tips

GaijinPot Blog

How to Prepare For Japanese Job Interviews

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The 10 Best Summer Activities in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Birthday Discounts and Freebies in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Work & Travel Fashion Trends This Summer 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Reel Contest 2024: Our Top 10 Reels

Savvy Tokyo