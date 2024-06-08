New Zealand PM Luxon to visit Japan next week

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is scheduled to visit Japan later this month, marking his first trip to the Asian nation since taking office in November 2023, the government said Monday.

During his four-day visit from next Sunday, Luxon is expected to reaffirm with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida the importance of bolstering bilateral relations as "strategic" partners that share fundamental values such as freedom, the Japanese government added.

In their phone talks last December, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and her New Zealand counterpart Winston Peters agreed that their countries would work in tandem to maintain stability and prosperity in the region, according to the government.

