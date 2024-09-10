 Japan Today
NHK exec resigns over Chinese staffer's unscripted Senkaku remarks

TOKYO

The president of NHK, Japan's public broadcaster, said Tuesday that an executive has stepped down after a Chinese staffer in an overseas radio broadcast described the Japanese-controlled islands as China's territory in unscripted remarks.

The resignation comes as the contract worker in his 40s at an NHK-affiliated company stated during the Aug. 19 broadcast that the Senkaku Islands belong to China, after reading out a news item on about graffiti found at the war-linked Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo.

He went off-script for around 20 seconds, the broadcaster said. Tokyo and Beijing have been at odds over a group of the uninhabited islets in the East China Sea and wartime history. The islands, claimed by Beijing, are called Diaoyu in China.

On Tuesday, NHK President Nobuo Inaba said at a press conference that a board director in charge of broadcasting information in various languages, including English and Chinese, has resigned to take responsibility for the incident, effective the same day.

Inaba added he and three other executives will voluntarily return 50 percent of their monthly salaries for one month.

During the radio program on the Chinese-language news program, the staffer also said in English that people should not forget wartime comfort women or the Nanjing Massacre, according to NHK.

The massacre was carried out in 1937 by Japanese troops, while the term comfort women refers to those who were procured for wartime Japanese military brothels.

NHK, which is funded by viewers through subscription fees, said his contract with the affiliated firm was terminated on Aug. 21. In response to the incident, the broadcaster has shifted to airing prerecorded news in Chinese.

