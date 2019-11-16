Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

NHK sues head of minor political party over unpaid subscription fees

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's public broadcaster NHK sued on Monday the head of a minor opposition party, who has been a vocal critic of the organization, for not paying his subscription fees.

NHK filed a lawsuit with the Tokyo District Court demanding Takashi Tachibana, 52, to pay two months of subscription fees totaling 4,560 yen.

After winning a seat in the upper house, he visited NHK in August and set up a subscription with the broadcaster for a TV in his office space in the building for members of the House of Councillors. But he insisted at the time that the issue of payment would be hashed out in court.

Tachibana, who established the political group NHK Kara Kokumin Wo Mamoru To (The Party to Protect the People from NHK), had to relinquish the office space as he ran, unsuccessfully, for a seat in an upper house by-election in Saitama Prefecture on Sunday.

With the filing of his candidacy, Tachibana, a former employee of NHK, officially called Japan Broadcasting Corp, vacated the Diet seat he won in the July upper house election.

His party seeks to abolish the current mandatory payment of subscription fees to NHK and scramble the broadcaster's programs so that only viewers who pay those fees would be able to see them.

The Supreme Court ruled in 2017 that owners of televisions in Japan are legally required to sign up with NHK and pay subscription fees, dismissing a claim that the mandatory system violates the freedom of contract guaranteed by the Constitution.

NHK usually does not disclose individual contracts or lawsuits, but the broadcaster said it decided to make the case public after receiving "many calls (from its viewers) to take stringent action" against Tachibana.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

NHK usually does not disclose individual contracts or lawsuits, but the broadcaster said it decided to make the case public after receiving "many calls (from its viewers) to take stringent action" against Tachibana.

So NHK is violating it's own rules to take action against the guy who is against them! It was pretty funny watching him make his speech against NHK prior to the election, on prime time news ON NHK, because they are required by law to allow all parties equal time.

They never forgot and will never forgive him for that!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

A lawsuit for 4560 yen?  Surely a joke.  How much will they cost the courts to pursue this paltry amount?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Culture

A Ranking of the Worst Don Quijote Halloween Costumes You Can Buy This Year

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tweet of the Week #52: Pepper the Robot Freaks Out Twitterverse Singing Happy Birthday

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov 2-3

Savvy Tokyo

Theme Parks

Fuji-Q Highlands

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

8 Tokyo Bookstores Filled With Foreign-Language Books

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog