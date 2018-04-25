Niigata gubernatorial election to be held June 10

The Niigata gubernatorial election to pick a successor to Ryuichi Yoneyama, who decided to step down over a sex scandal, will be held June 10, the local election board said Tuesday.

As official campaigning for the election kicks off May 24, the local chapter of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party is considering fielding 59-year-old Hideyo Hanazumi of the Japan Coast Guard as its candidate.

The Japanese Communist Party and the Social Democratic Party that had backed Yoneyama, who was reluctant to restart reactors at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant as governor, are eyeing choosing a candidate who holds a similar stance.

Yoneyama submitted his resignation letter to the speaker of the prefectural assembly on April 18 after learning a weekly magazine decided to disclose he had been paying to have sex with several women. His resignation is expected to become official on Friday following approval from the prefectural assembly.

Setsuo Yamaguchi, a 68-year-old real estate appraiser in Saitama, north of Tokyo, and Satoshi Annaka, a 40-year-old former city assembly member from Gosen, Niigata, have said they will run for the governor's seat as independent candidates.

