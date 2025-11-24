No Japan-China talks held at G20 summit

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi talks with Indonesia's Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, flanked by EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen while waiting for a group photo at the G20 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Saturday.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Chinese Premier Li Qiang did not exchange words during the Group of 20 summit in South Africa this weekend, as the two nations remain divided over Takaichi's comments on a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan.

After attending the two-day summit in her G20 debut, Takaichi told reporters that she had not arranged a meeting with Li.

"Since I became prime minister, Japan's intention to build mutually beneficial, constructive and stable ties remains unchanged," Takaichi said.

"Japan is open to dialogue at various levels," she added. "There are concerns and issues between Japan and China. That's why we should work to reduce them, understand each other and cooperate more." "Of course, it is important for Japan to say what needs to be said to China."

China has introduced a series of measures, including a travel advisory against visiting Japan and the reimposition of a ban on Japanese seafood imports, since Takaichi told parliament on Nov 7 that an attack on Taiwan could prompt a Japanese military response.

Her comments were interpreted as suggesting that Japan could authorize the Self-Defense Forces to take action in support of its security ally, the United States, if China were to impose a maritime blockade on Taiwan or engage in other forms of coercion.

Japan has rejected China's demand that Takaichi retract her remarks, saying they are consistent with the government's long-standing position.

Her predecessors have voiced concerns about China's threat to Taiwan but have not publicly stated how Japan would respond. Tokyo and Beijing have long been at odds over historical, territorial and other issues.

© KYODO