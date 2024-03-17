No plan to call election before scandal-hit figures punished: Kishida

Japanese Prime Minister and president of the Liberal Democratic Party Fumio Kishida attends the party's convention in Tokyo on Sunday.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday he does not plan to dissolve the House of Representatives before punishing lawmakers of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party involved in a political funds scandal.

In a parliamentary committee session, Kishida, who heads the LDP, said he will reprimand the lawmakers, including heavyweights who belong to the party's biggest faction formerly led by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, before the end of the ongoing Diet session through June.

Kishida, however, did not elaborate on when he will take the punitive steps against the lawmakers, saying only that he would act "as soon as possible."

The remarks came amid speculation that Kishida will dissolve the lower house for a snap election before seeking to retain the LDP leadership in the party's presidential race around September.

The approval ratings for Kishida's cabinet have plunged to their lowest levels since its launch in October 2021, amid allegations that some LDP factions neglected to report portions of their income from fundraising parties and created slush funds for years.

The present four-year terms of lower house members will expire in October 2025, unless Kishida dissolves the chamber. Under Japan's Constitution, the prime minister has the authority to decide whether to dissolve the lower house.

© KYODO