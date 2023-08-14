Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

No plan to expand Quad despite interest from Seoul: U.S. official

0 Comments
TOKYO

A U.S. State Department senior official said Monday that the United States, Japan, Australia and India have no immediate plan to expand their Quad grouping despite South Korea showing interest in the four-way framework.

"There is no plan in the near term to expand the official membership of the Quad," Camille Dawson, deputy assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, told reporters in Tokyo.

The view is a "common understanding" among the four member countries, the visiting official added.

Her remarks came after a senior South Korean official in March expressed willingness to take part in the working group of the U.S.-led club, widely seen as a counter to China's growing military and economic influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Dawson said she is "not aware of any country" that has asked for or suggested full membership while underscoring that the Quad aims to promote collaboration with other nations in each field to address issues related to Beijing.

She also said the Quad will not be "a major topic of discussion" at the trilateral summit between the United States, Japan, and South Korea at Camp David near Washington this Friday.

Since taking office in May last year, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's government has prioritized trilateral security cooperation with the United States and Japan in response to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn extra income and help improve medical research as a clinical study participant!

Women in Japan struggle for proper health care. Join our information session to receive a free health checkup with no additional commitment.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shoji Ueda Museum of Photography

GaijinPot Travel

Yame-cha

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for August 14 – 20

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Superfoods: Konjac

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo Coding Club: Empowering Kids with Cutting-Edge Coding and Robotics Classes

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Form and Function

Savvy Tokyo

5 English-friendly Cooking Classes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Foraging in Japan: Where to Look and How to Get Started

GaijinPot Blog

Reconstructed Majesty: A Tour of Ancient Japan in Nara

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Classic Japanese Ghost Movies To Give You Chills This Obon

GaijinPot Blog

Mukibanda Historical Park

GaijinPot Travel