No plan to expand Quad despite interest from Seoul: U.S. official

A U.S. State Department senior official said Monday that the United States, Japan, Australia and India have no immediate plan to expand their Quad grouping despite South Korea showing interest in the four-way framework.

"There is no plan in the near term to expand the official membership of the Quad," Camille Dawson, deputy assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, told reporters in Tokyo.

The view is a "common understanding" among the four member countries, the visiting official added.

Her remarks came after a senior South Korean official in March expressed willingness to take part in the working group of the U.S.-led club, widely seen as a counter to China's growing military and economic influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Dawson said she is "not aware of any country" that has asked for or suggested full membership while underscoring that the Quad aims to promote collaboration with other nations in each field to address issues related to Beijing.

She also said the Quad will not be "a major topic of discussion" at the trilateral summit between the United States, Japan, and South Korea at Camp David near Washington this Friday.

Since taking office in May last year, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's government has prioritized trilateral security cooperation with the United States and Japan in response to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.

© KYODO