Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Chief Cabinet Secretary Matsuno Hirokazu Photo: REUTERS/File
politics

No preferential treatment given over bid for Abe state funeral: Matsuno

0 Comments
TOKYO

No preferential treatment was given to the Japanese company that won the bid to put on former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's state funeral, the chief cabinet secretary said Monday.

Hirokazu Matsuno added that the Tokyo-based event organizer, Murayama Inc -- which has been involved in some controversial government-sponsored events -- was the only firm to participate in the tender for the Sept 27 state funeral of Abe, who was fatally shot by a lone gunman during an election campaign speech in early July.

Murayama has been criticized by the opposition bloc after it was revealed that the company had had meetings in the past with the Cabinet Office before the bidding process to host annual cherry blossom viewing parties held by Abe while he was in office.

"There is no fact that we have tried to favor a specific firm" on the occasion of the tender, Matsuno, the government's top spokesman, said at a regular press conference, with public opposition to the state funeral mounting at home.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also told reporters on Sunday that the tender was "done based on proper procedures."

Murayama won bids to organize cherry blossom viewing parties for five straight years from 2015, according to government bidding information. From 2017 to 2019, the company is believed to have held talks with the Cabinet Office before tendering a bid.

The firm made a successful bid of 176 million ($1.25 million) for organizing the state funeral of Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister. Abe, who died at 67, served as prime minister for around one year from 2006 and again from 2012 to 2020.

The government, meanwhile, has allocated 249 million yen of taxpayers' money for the state funeral, excluding expenditure for security and welcoming foreign dignitaries.

Kishida said late last month that the total cost will vary depending on the number of foreign guests attending the event, but his administration plans to present a figure as soon as possible.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Japanese ‘Compliments’ That Can Sound Off To Foreigners

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Emergencies

Savvy Tokyo

Spinach, Weeds and Chinese Cabbage: Key Words in the Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Move Over Kyoto: 5 Fantastic Spots in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog

Shopping for Wedding Rings in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Aug. 29 – Sep. 4

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Cool Things to Do in Aomori City

GaijinPot Blog

Tips To Relieve Back Pain Caused By Working From Home

Savvy Tokyo

Landmark

Aomori Bay

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Following Junichiro Tanizaki, One of Japan’s Greatest Writers

GaijinPot Blog