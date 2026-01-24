 Japan Today
politics

No request from U.S. to boost defense spending to 5% of GDP: Japan PM

TOKYO

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Saturday she has not heard directly from the United States that Japan's defense spending should increase to 5 percent of gross domestic product, after a new U.S. defense strategy included such a numerical target for its allies.

"I haven't heard directly about the exact number, 5 percent," Takaichi said during an online program. "We will add up what is needed for Japan to defend itself."

In the latest defense strategy released Friday, the first since President Donald Trump returned to the White House, the United States urged its allies and partners to increase spending for their own national security.

"We will advocate that our allies and partners meet this standard around the world, not just in Europe," the document said of the 5 percent target. NATO members have pledged to increase defense-related spending to 5 percent of GDP by 2035.

Japan is in the middle of a five-year plan to achieve a substantial increase in defense-related spending amid growing security threats from China and North Korea.

Under Takaichi, who took office last October, the government has achieved its goal of boosting defense and related spending to 2 percent of GDP ahead of schedule.

Japanese officials have been on the alert as pressure may increase on the longtime U.S. ally to spend and do more for its own defense.

Still, a senior Japanese Foreign Ministry official said, "It's not something that we will do just because the U.S. side says, 'Bring it up to 5 percent.'"

