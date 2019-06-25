Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

No talks between Moon, Abe at G20 summit: S Korea

0 Comments
SEOUL

South Korean President Moon Jae In and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will not hold talks on the sidelines of the Group of 20 gathering in Osaka on Friday and Saturday, an official of Moon's office said Tuesday.

Ties between the two countries remain strained following South Korean court decisions last year ordering Japanese firms to pay damages to victims of forced labor during Tokyo's 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

There remain substantial differences between the two governments over what to do with the court orders, with Tokyo taking the position that the issue of compensation was settled by a 1965 bilateral accord under which it provided South Korea with $500 million in "economic cooperation."

South Korea recently proposed bilateral talks under the accord on the condition that companies of the two countries chip in funds to compensate the victims. The idea was quickly rejected by Japan.

Japan had earlier been seeking bilateral talks to resolve the matter diplomatically, but with South Korea remaining unresponsive to its call for talks, Japan, on May 20, called for the start of an arbitration process under the accord.

Earlier Tuesday, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung Wha told the South Korean parliament that whether Moon and Abe would meet face-to-face on the occasion of the G20 summit was up to Japan, saying that Seoul has already made its preference clear to Tokyo.

Moon is scheduled to visit Japan for three days from Thursday. Besides attending the G20 gathering, he is expected to hold talks with the leaders of such countries as China, Russia, Canada and Indonesia.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

1-day, 2-day and 3-day passes now available to buy through Japan Today!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Traditional

Nebuta Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Sweat the Small Stuff: 5 Tips for Passing the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #36: Keep Calm and Curry On

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Community Support

Women Dating Women In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Health & Beauty

A Guide to Japanese Condom Brands

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 29-30

Savvy Tokyo