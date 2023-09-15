Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

No women appointed as vice ministers under Japan's reshuffled cabinet

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minster Fumio Kishida's government approved on Friday a list of new senior and parliamentary vice ministers, devoid of any female members, in stark contrast to the reshuffled cabinet lineup with a record-tying five women.

There are 26 senior vice ministers and 28 parliamentary vice ministers on the list, all of whom are male lawmakers belonging to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party or its junior coalition partner Komeito.

In a news conference, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the government has put "the right people in the right positions," taking into account the diversity of the entire cabinet, including ministers and special advisors to the prime minister.

Kishida on Wednesday appointed five women as ministers, including the top diplomat, in an apparent attempt to freshen up the image of his cabinet and bolster its sagging approval ratings.

The government also tapped two female special advisors to Kishida, including a former opposition lawmaker, a move seen as a prelude to a potential realignment of the ruling coalition.

Wakako Yata, 57, who served as deputy chief of the labor union-backed Democratic Party for the People, became an advisor in charge of wage and employment.

The former senior member of major manufacturer Panasonic's labor union was elected to the House of Councillors in 2016. But she retired from politics after losing in the 2022 upper house election.

The appointment comes amid speculation that Kishida intends to include the opposition party, which has many labor union voters, into the existing ruling coalition.

The other female special advisor is the LDP's upper house lawmaker Michiko Ueno, 65, who is in charge of female empowerment and elderly and consumer administration.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

No women appointed as vice ministers under Japan's reshuffled cabinet

Because during photo ops only minister that being showed not vice ministers, as simple as that.

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-pm-include-five-women-cabinet-media-2023-09-13/

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Because during photo ops only minister that being showed not vice ministers, as simple as that.

exactly.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

sakurasukiToday  06:38 am JST

No women appointed as vice ministers under Japan's reshuffled cabinet

Because during photo ops only minister that being showed not vice ministers, as simple as that.

I could not say it better. Hopeless. Can’t they understand that the country has been stagnating for over 30 years and things need to change drastically before it is too late.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to get to and from Kansai International Airport (KIX)

GaijinPot Travel

Daisen Makiba Milk no Sato

GaijinPot Travel

Creating Japanese Candy Art With a Professional Amezaiku Artist

GaijinPot Blog

5 Versatile Fashion Items Trending In Tokyo This Fall 2023

Savvy Tokyo

5 Animals Found Only In Japan and Where to See Them

GaijinPot Blog

Kagikake Pass

GaijinPot Travel

Play to Progress: Balancing Fun and Engaging English Lessons

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 11–17

Savvy Tokyo

Artist and Youtuber Emily Sim (Emirichu) Paints Her Life in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Looking for New Job Opportunities in Japan this Fall?

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Kaka no Kukedo Sea Caves

GaijinPot Travel