politics

Nobel laureate Masukawa, others sue gov't over security laws

NAGOYA

Nobel prize winner Toshihide Masukawa and over 100 other people are suing the Japanese government, saying the security laws the country enacted in 2015 to expand the role of its Self-Defense Forces overseas were unconstitutional and have violated their right to live in peace.

The 143 plaintiffs filed the suit Thursday at the Nagoya District Court, each seeking 100,000 yen in damages, claiming they have suffered psychologically as the laws have increased the risk of them being caught up in war and terror attacks.

The laws brought in by the administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe allows Japan to use force to defend the United States and other allies if they come under attack, even if Japan itself is not attacked.

The legislation followed the Abe Cabinet's reinterpretation of the Constitution in July 2014 as allowing the country to exercise the right to collective defense.

Masukawa, a 78-year-old Nagoya native who shared the 2008 Nobel Prize in Physics with Yoichiro Nambu and Makoto Kobayashi, was one of the founding members of the Association of Scholars Opposed to the Security-Related Laws, established in 2013.

The latest action is one of a series of lawsuits filed at 21 courts nationwide, including some that have already been rejected.

