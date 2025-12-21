N Korea says Japan's ambition for nuclear weapons should be curbed

North Korea said Japan's ‌ambition for possession of nuclear weapons should be "thoroughly curbed," ⁠state media KCNA reported ‍on Sunday.

Japan ‍is showing ‍the intention to ⁠possess nuclear weapons explicitly by ​saying it needs to review the three non-nuclear principles, KCNA said citing a ⁠commentary of North Korea's foreign-policy official.

Japan began making such comments actively as soon as the United States approved a request from South Korea for building a nuclear submarine, the media said.

In October, U.S. ​President Donald Trump said he has ⁠given South Korea approval to build a nuclear-powered submarine, after ‍his visit to ‌the Asian ‌ally for a ‍summit on trade deala ‌with South Korean ‍President Lee Jae Myung.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.