N Korean leader Kim inspects new spy satellite photos of 'target regions'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected photos taken by the country's new spy satellite of "major target regions", including the South Korean capital of Seoul and cities that host U.S. military bases, state media said on Saturday.
Nuclear-armed North Korea launched the satellite on Tuesday, but South Korean defense officials and analysts said its capabilities have not been independently verified.
Kim examined the photos, as well as images of some areas within North Korea, during a visit on Friday to the control centre of the National Aerospace Technology Administration (NATA) in Pyongyang, state news agency KCNA said.
The photos were taken as the satellite passed over the peninsula on Friday morning, KCNA said, and included images of Seoul, and Mokpo, Kunsan, Pyeongtaek and Osan, where U.S. and South Korean military bases are located.
"The NATA reported to Kim Jong Un on the plan for photographing the region of South Korean puppets and the additional fine-tuning process of the reconnaissance satellite," it said, adding that the process would continue on Saturday.
In a separate commentary carried by KCNA on Saturday, North Korea criticized the United States for providing advanced weapons to its "puppets", saying that even a small spark on the Korean peninsula would result in a global nuclear war.
"The United States had better ponder over the catastrophic consequences entailed by the arms offer to the puppet forces," it said.
Top diplomats of Japan, South Korea and the United States spoke on Friday and "strongly condemned the (Nov 21) launch for its destabilizing effect on the region," the U.S. State Department said in a statement.
In their call on Friday, the top diplomats said the international community needed to "come together to prevent (North Korea's) procurement activities and stem the flow of revenue supporting its unlawful WMD (weapons of mass destruction) and ballistic missile programs," according to the State Department.
Earlier this week, KCNA said Kim viewed images taken above the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam of U.S. military installations.
On Thursday, South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik said North Korea had "exaggerated" by saying Kim had already viewed images of Guam.
"Even if it enters normal orbit, it takes a considerable time to carry out normal reconnaissance," Yonhap quoted him as saying at the time.© Thomson Reuters 2023.
5 Comments
Login to comment
deanzaZZR
"Target Regions" these North Koreans have quite the sense of humor.
didou
Yesterday, I have the satellite would be working from December 1st. Who knows
didou
I have seen, ( forget one word above )
Jayel
Looks like Kim's finally discovered Google Maps.
Onlooker
Let him enjoy his new toy while it lasts.
Dr.Cajetan Coelho
World leaders are yet to do justice to their enormous potential in wiping out hunger, poverty, illnesses, and other natural and man-made disasters plaguing humanity and their companion species.