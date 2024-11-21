 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS George Washington is pictured during Freedom Edge trilateral exercise among United States, Japan and South Korea in the East China Sea, south of the Korean peninsula and west of Japan's main islands
U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS George Washington is pictured during Freedom Edge trilateral exercise among the United States, Japan and South Korea in the East China Sea, south of the Korean peninsula and west of Japan's main islands, on November 14. Image: Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon
politics

N Korea condemns U.S. military drills with S Korea and Japan

0 Comments
SEOUL

North Korea condemned on Saturday recent joint military drills by the United States, South Korea and Japan, warning that it would take immediate actions if needed to defend the state.

Last week, the three countries held a three-day joint exercise, dubbed "Freedom Edge", featuring fighter jets and marine patrol aircraft as well as the U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, USS George Washington.

"We strongly warn the U.S. and its followers hostile towards the DPRK to immediately stop the hostile acts of further causing provocation and instability that can drive the military confrontation in the Korean peninsula and its vicinity into a real armed conflict," the North's defense ministry said, using the country's official name.

The military would keep all options available and take immediate actions if needed to preemptively control risk, while closely watching military activity by the U.S. and its allies, it said in a statement carried by state media KCNA.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Falling for Fukui: A Trip For History and Culture In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Hafu: Navigating Japan’s Age Obsession as a “Half-Japanese” Woman

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Expo 2024: Your Legal Questions Answered

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Winter Illuminations For 2024-25

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Sanage

GaijinPot Travel

Can You Start A Business in Japan On ‘Work Visa?’

GaijinPot Blog

Processing Overseas Loss And Grief As An Expat

Savvy Tokyo

10 Last Minute Tips for Passing the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

How To Apply For National Health Insurance In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Ryuoko Gorge

GaijinPot Travel