North Korea denounces NATO, U.S. as 'most serious threat' to global peace

North Korea said on Saturday it "most strongly denounces" a NATO declaration accusing Pyongyang of helping Russia's war against Ukraine and U.S. efforts to expand its alliances with the bloc and Asian countries.
NATO leaders on Wednesday accused North Korea and Iran of fuelling Russia's war by providing direct military support to Moscow. The summit also stressed a membership pledge for Kyiv and took a stronger stance on China's support for Moscow.
"The 'Washington Summit Declaration,' cooked up and made public on July 10, goes to prove that the U.S. and NATO, reduced to a tool for its confrontation, pose the most serious threat to the global peace and security," North Korea's state media KCNA quoted a foreign ministry spokesperson as saying.
It said the U.S. moves to expand military blocs with NATO countries and Asian partners, including South Korea and Japan were "the vicious root cause of seriously threatening the regional peace, extremely exacerbating the international security environment and sparking off worldwide arms race."
On the sidelines of the summit, South Korea and the United States signed guidelines on establishing an integrated system of extended deterrence for the Korean peninsula to counter nuclear and military threats from North Korea.
North Korea's defence ministry criticised those guidelines as "reckless provocation" making Pyongyang enhance its own nuclear deterrence capability.
"It would be incomprehensible for anyone to imagine the price that will be paid if this warning is ignored," the ministry said in a statement.© Thomson Reuters 2024.
7 Comments
Login to comment
TaiwanIsNotChina
Utter garbage but that is the main product from the North these days.
GuruMick
Look at the past decades history of warfare, conflict and engineered coups, and what NK says is true.
I dont recall NK invading anyone recently.
Haaa Nemui
What? No mention of turning the U.S. and its partners into a hellish ball of fire or the like? You’re slipping Kimmy. It’s disappointing.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Just because all its opponents are all appropriately armed doesn't make NK not a disgusting and dangerous country.
John
So says the world’s largest hold of chemical and biological weapons and general lobber of missiles, so….
Bucket of salt is in order.
GuruMick
Taiwan...
"appropriately armed "...and willing to bomb.
Hmm...Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, ....all now non functioning states because NATO and the US tore them to bits.
I dont think Iran will be so easy.
WoodyLee
Well little kim, STOP firing these fireworks across Japan and S. Korae then NATO and it's Asia allies will re consider. Instead of building bombs how about building Homes and markets to shelter and feed your people.
sakurasuki
That valid concern, just check who really have base around the world. https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/9/10/infographic-us-military-presence-around-the-world-interactive