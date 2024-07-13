 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the alliance at a NATO event, in Washington
A journalist casts a shadow next to logos on the day of the NATO 75th Anniversary celebratory event in Washington, on July 9. Image: Reuters/Yves Herman
politics

North Korea denounces NATO, U.S. as 'most serious threat' to global peace

7 Comments
SEOUL

North Korea said on Saturday it "most strongly denounces" a NATO declaration accusing Pyongyang of helping Russia's war against Ukraine and U.S. efforts to expand its alliances with the bloc and Asian countries.

NATO leaders on Wednesday accused North Korea and Iran of fuelling Russia's war by providing direct military support to Moscow. The summit also stressed a membership pledge for Kyiv and took a stronger stance on China's support for Moscow.

"The 'Washington Summit Declaration,' cooked up and made public on July 10, goes to prove that the U.S. and NATO, reduced to a tool for its confrontation, pose the most serious threat to the global peace and security," North Korea's state media KCNA quoted a foreign ministry spokesperson as saying.

It said the U.S. moves to expand military blocs with NATO countries and Asian partners, including South Korea and Japan were "the vicious root cause of seriously threatening the regional peace, extremely exacerbating the international security environment and sparking off worldwide arms race."

On the sidelines of the summit, South Korea and the United States signed guidelines on establishing an integrated system of extended deterrence for the Korean peninsula to counter nuclear and military threats from North Korea.

North Korea's defence ministry criticised those guidelines as "reckless provocation" making Pyongyang enhance its own nuclear deterrence capability.

"It would be incomprehensible for anyone to imagine the price that will be paid if this warning is ignored," the ministry said in a statement.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

7 Comments
Login to comment

Utter garbage but that is the main product from the North these days.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Look at the past decades history of warfare, conflict and engineered coups, and what NK says is true.

I dont recall NK invading anyone recently.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

What? No mention of turning the U.S. and its partners into a hellish ball of fire or the like? You’re slipping Kimmy. It’s disappointing.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

GuruMickToday 07:15 am JST

Look at the past decades history of warfare, conflict and engineered coups, and what NK says is true.

I dont recall NK invading anyone recently.

Just because all its opponents are all appropriately armed doesn't make NK not a disgusting and dangerous country.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

So says the world’s largest hold of chemical and biological weapons and general lobber of missiles, so….

Bucket of salt is in order.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Taiwan...

"appropriately armed "...and willing to bomb.

Hmm...Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, ....all now non functioning states because NATO and the US tore them to bits.

I dont think Iran will be so easy.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Well little kim, STOP firing these fireworks across Japan and S. Korae then NATO and it's Asia allies will re consider. Instead of building bombs how about building Homes and markets to shelter and feed your people.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

That valid concern, just check who really have base around the world. https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/9/10/infographic-us-military-presence-around-the-world-interactive

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Convenience Store Beauty Buys

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese Meme: What Are Tokyo’s Cheapest Supermarkets?

GaijinPot Blog

Onuma Quasi-National Park

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Furano Biei Norokko Train

GaijinPot Travel

Sapporo Satoland

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Treating Acne in Japan: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

What Is The Best Payment App For Foreigners in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Is Fukuoka the Best Place to Live in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Everyday Experiences You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tanabata: The Most Romantic Night In Japan

Savvy Tokyo