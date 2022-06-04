Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: A North Korean flag flutters on top of a 160-metre tower in North Korea's propaganda village of Gijungdong, in this picture taken from the Tae Sung freedom village near the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), in Paju
A North Korean flag flutters on top of a tower in North Korea's propaganda village of Gijungdong. Photo: Reuters/KIM HONG-JI
politics

North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea: S Korea

0 Comments
SEOUL

North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile towards the sea off its east coast, the South Korean military said on Sunday, a day after a top U.S. envoy departed Seoul.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea had fired an "unknown" missile, without elaborating.

In recent weeks, North Korea has test fired a range of missiles, including its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

U.S. Special Representative Sung Kim met his South Korean and Japanese counterparts, Kim Gunn and Funakoshi Takehiro, in Seoul on Friday to prepare for “all contingencies” amid signs North Korea is preparing to conduct a nuclear test for the first time since 2017.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 Places in Japan You’ll Never Get to Visit Again

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Udon Gyoza

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Recipe: Edamame Hummus

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 30-Jun. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Social Fitness Groups to Keep Active in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Unmissable Things to Do in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘When To End A Relationship?’

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Buy Good Cheese in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: 19th to Early 20th Century

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Healthy Japanese Sweets To Keep An Eye Out For If You’re On A Diet

Savvy Tokyo