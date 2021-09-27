Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South Korean army soldiers patrol along the barbed-wire fence in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Saturday that her country will take steps to repair ties with South Korea, and may even discuss another summit between their leaders, if the South drops what she described as hostility and double standards. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea

2 Comments
By HYUNG-JIN KIM
SEOUL, South Korea

North Korea on Tuesday fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea, Seoul and Tokyo officials said, the latest in a series of weapons tests by Pyongyang that raised questions about the sincerity of its recent offer for talks with South Korea.

Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that “an unidentified projectile” fired from an inland location in North Korea flew toward the country’s eastern sea Tuesday morning. It said South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities were analyzing details of the launch.

Japan’s Defense Ministry said North Korea fired a possible ballistic missile but gave no further details.

Earlier this month, North Korea performed tests of ballistic and cruise missiles in its first such launches in six months, displaying an ability to attack South Korea and Japan, both key U.S. allies where a total of 80,000 American troops are stationed.

But last Friday and Saturday, Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, reached out to Seoul, saying it’s open to resuming talks and reconciliatory steps if conditions are met. Some experts said North Korea wants South Korea to play a role in winning relief from U.S.-led sanctions or other concessions. In her second statement Saturday, Kim Yo Jong asked South Korea to abandon “hostile polices” and “double-dealing standards.”

On Sunday, South Korea's Unification Ministry called her statement “meaningful" but urged North Korea to restore dormant communication channels before arranging talks between the rivals. North Korea hasn't responded.

U.S. officials have repeatedly expressed hopes to sit down for talks with North Korea but have also made it clear they will continue sanctions until the North takes concrete steps toward denuclearization.

A U.S.-led diplomatic effort aimed at convincing North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons in return for economic and political benefits remain stalled after 2½ years. A main sticking point is a dispute over U.S.-led sanctions imposed on North Korea over its nuclear and missile tests.

Kim Jong Un has said he will bolter his nuclear arsenal and introduce more sophisticated weapons if the United States doesn't drop “hostile policies” on the North, an apparent reference to the sanctions. Despite his recent missile tests, Kim still maintains a moratorium on testing longer-range weapons capable of reaching the American homeland, a suggestion that it wants to keep the chances for future diplomacy with the U.S. alive.

North Korea's fragile economy has suffered a huge recent setback because of a combination of the coronavirus pandemic, the sanctions and natural disasters. Kim has said his country faces “the worst-ever” crisis.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Natsukashii

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Yawn. Like a child seeking attention. Wonder what Kryptkeeper Barbie will say?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Right on time...is LDP giving Kim some envelopes under the table to shoot a missile every time Japan has an election to bring the "safe choice " LDP votes in? Geez.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

@Desert Tortoise

Yawn. Like a child seeking attention. 

The US doesn't care as long as it has enough ranges for Tokyo but not Guam or US mainland.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Little Rocket Man at it again. Unbelievable.

NK should stop threatening Japan. There is little doubt QUAD would level that little nation if any of these missiles were to make it to Japan.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

