politics

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles, Japan says

3 Comments
TOKYO

North Korea launched two ballistic missiles eastward early on Wednesday, and both of them appeared to have fallen outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said.

The first missile reached an altitude of 50 km and covered a range of 550 km, while the second one rose as high as 50 km and flew 600 km, Hamada told reporters.

Japan lodged a protest against the missile launches through diplomatic channels, he said.

The firing comes nearly a week after North Korea tested its latest Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile, a launch Pyongyang said was a warning to the United States and other adversaries.

Wednesday's launch came a day after a U.S. nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine visited South Korea for the first time since the 1980s.

3 Comments
Imagine starving a population to death, whilst you spend all the money on military hardware you keep shooting into the sea....

So what? If you don't like it, shoot them down!

Errata. My previous comment should read:

The cost of building two ballistic missiles is approx. 200 million dollars in North Korea. This figure translated into the cost of food,

results in between 40 to 100 million people being fed during 24 hours with 2,000 calories a day. My figures are coming from my own calculations as a Professor of Statistics for the UN.

