N Korea launches missile toward sea; Kishida calls it threat to peace

North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters on Wednesday, South Korean and Japanese officials said, days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to bolster his nuclear arsenal "at the fastest possible pace" and threatened to use them against rivals.
The launch, the North's 14th round of weapons firing this year, also came six days before a new conservative South Korean president takes office for a single five-year term.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the missile was fired from the North's capital region and flew to the waters off its eastern coast. It called North Korea's repeated ballistic missile launches "an act of grave threat" to undermine international peace and security and a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions banning any ballistic launch by the North.
The statement said that Won In-Choul, the South Korean JCS chief, held a video conference about the launch with Gen. Paul LaCamera, an American general who heads the South Korea-U.S. combined forces command in Seoul, and they agreed to maintain a solid joint defense posture.
Japan also detected the North Korean launch and quickly condemned it.
"North Korea's series of actions that threatens the peace, safety and stability of the international community are impermissible," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters during his visit to Rome.
Kishida said he'll discuss the launch when he meets Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi later Wednesday. "Naturally, we will exchange views on the regional situation in the Indo-Pacific and East Asia, and I will thoroughly explain the reality of the region including the North Korean missile launch today, to gain understanding about the pressing situation in the East Asia," he said.
Japanese Vice Defense Minister Makoto Oniki said that the missile was believed to have landed in waters outside of the Japanese Exclusive Economic Zone. There has been no report of damage or injury reported from vessels and aircraft in the area.
It wasn't immediately known what missile North Korea launched. South Korea's military said the missile flew about 470 kilometers (290 miles) at the apogee of 780 kilometers (485 miles), while Oniki of Japan said it traveled about 500 kilometers (310 miles) at the maximum altitude of 800 kilometers (500 miles).
Observers say North Korea's unusually fast pace in weapons testing this year underscores its dual goal of advancing its missile programs and applying pressure on Washington over a deepening freeze in nuclear negotiations. They say Kim eventually aims to use his expanded arsenal to win an international recognition of North Korea as a nuclear state that he believes would help force the United States to relax international economic sanctions on the North.
One of the North Korean missiles tested recently was an intercontinental ballistic missile potentially capable of reaching the entirety of the American homeland. That missile's launch broke Kim's self-imposed 2018 moratorium on big weapons tests.
There are signs that the North is also preparing for a nuclear test at its remote northeastern testing facility. If made, the nuclear bomb test explosion by North Korea would be the seventh of its kind and the first since 2017.
Last week, Kim Jong Un showcased his most powerful nuclear-capable missiles targeting both the United States and its allies during a massive military parade in capital, Pyongyang. During a speech at the parade, Kim said he would develop his arsenal at the "fastest possible pace" and warned that the North would preemptively use its nuclear weapons if its national interests are threatened.
North Korea has previously unleased harsh rhetoric threatening to attack its rivals with its nuclear weapons. But the fact that Kim made the threat himself and in a detailed manner have caused security jitters among some South Koreans. Taken together with North Korea's recent tests of short-range nuclear-capable missiles, some experts speculate North Korea's possibly escalatory nuclear doctrine would allow it to launch preemptive nuclear strikes on South Korea in some cases.
Wednesday's launch came before the May 10 inauguration of South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol, who has vowed to boost Seoul's missile capability and solidify its military alliance with Washington to better cope with increasing North Korean nuclear threats.
North Korea has a history of raising animosities with weapons tests when Seoul and Washington inaugurate new governments in an apparent bid to boost its leverage in future negotiations.
Yoon's power transition office called the latest North Korean launch "a grave provocation" and urged Pyongyang to stop acts that raise tensions and threaten international peace. It said in a statement that the Yoon government will strongly respond to North Korean provocations in close cooperation with the international community.
Some experts say the Biden administration's passive handling of North Korea as it focuses on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and an intensifying rivalry with China is allowing more room for the North to expand its military capabilities.
The Biden administration's actions on North Korea have so far been limited to largely symbolic sanctions and offers of open-ended talks. North Korea has rejected the administration's offer for talks, saying it must first abandon its "hostile policy," in an apparent reference to U.S.-led international sanctions and U.S.-South Korean joint military exercises.
shogun36
So they actually do have real news there?
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Yep...and apparently he has a nuclear test coming in the next few days.
starpunk
We ain't impressed, Marshmallow Head. Pick up your ball and jacks and beat it. We don't want to play with you, chump.
Larr Flint
Nuclear test on Tokyo.
Japan should revise constitution as soon as possible and create regular army.
Antiquesaving
Nothing to worry about unless the USA gets dragged into a war in, let's say "Europe" along with NATO.
Then those NK missiles may just be rerouted to a few more land based location.
Got your flights back home ready?
Antiquesaving
Larr FlintToday 01:44 pm JST
And what would that do?
The time it would take to build, the fact nearly every available weapon out there is going to a certain place in Europe.
Japan couldn't field an army for years other than the renamed SDF.
And if the Pro NATO vs Russia get their way, NK will be dropping stuff on Japan long before any new Japanese army is ready and no the USA will not help because if it comes to choosing it's European NATO allies/commitments over it's Asian allies Japan and South Korea are on the loosing end.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
What's the point in down voting my comment he will be making a nuclear test soon.
Thats from CNN news today
Iam not supporting North Korean.
Pointless and ridiculous unless of course those down voting want a nuclear test
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Looks like France and the UK and Germany and Japan are all shaking in their boots and no iam not being sarcastic.
If Japan truly wants to defend its self it better get a move on before it too late.
Farmboy
The picture at the top looks like a Where’s Waldo puzzle....
Mr Kipling
That is a very dandy uniform. Gold braid on white could be in this summer.
Antiquesaving
PTownsendToday 02:17 pm JST
Here is a more realistic question.
Those supporting NATO involvement against Russia are the same that back going after NK.
The same people that maintain both Kim and Putin are crazy or not in their right mind.
The same people that compare the two to Hitler and Stalin.
Now the simple question is this. If these guys are as so many claim the new wannabe Hitler/Stalin would either hesitate to take everyone and everything down with them if they are about to lose the war.
We know Hitler and Stalin would have fired every nuke if the situation came up so think long and hard.
No one thinks a nuclear war can be won and that is precisely the reasoning behind MAD ( mutually assured destruction) I suggest looking it up!
Mark
Little kim practicing his summer Hanabi, should be an exiting season
PTownsend
On that we can agree, but why are the Kremlin threatening to use nukes, knowing it would most likely result in a nuclear war, which as you said is not winnable because most forms of life on the planet would be wiped out. Or do pro-Russia supporters prefer the planet die a slower death from environmental effects caused by continuing to burn huge amounts of fossil fuels. Putin and his fellow global fossil barons are doing what they can to harm all forms of life on the planet. Giving the rest of us a choice: slow death or faster.
Antiquesaving
Do I really have to explain that to you? Seriously?
Here wiki has a simplified explanation.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mutual_assured_destruction
Antiquesaving
Sorry but this is hilarious!
The USA produces 16 million barrels of oil per day and consumes 19 million barrels per day over 20% of the world production.
Russia produces 9 million barrels per day and consumes 3.6 million barrels or 3.7% of the world production.
I don't like Putin but the real oil problem isn't coming from Russia.
Moderator
All readers back on topic please.
The Avenger
Kim is trying sooooo hard at being relevant in the world. He's like a little kid throwing tantrums, just to get attention. Go ahead, attack the ocean, you try to attack a country and your country is toast.
BackpackingNepal
What a handsome man! Smart and Intelligent! Within a country.
His son will change the whole North Korea, another 20-40 years waiting time.
Antiquesaving
Glad you think a "kid throwing tantrums" is funny oh wait let me fix that.
A little kid with missiles and nuclear bombs throwing tantrums.
Or have you forgotten about the nukes?
Oh yes I know he cannot have many or reach the USA.
Great I don't live in the USA I live in Japan and as far as we know his missiles can reach here and even if he only has 2 or 3 nukes that is Seoul, Tokyo and Osaka gone.
And don't give the "but that would mean the destruction of NK, remember your own words a "little kid throwing tantrums" do you think he cares if he thinks he will lose a war and be taken out? No he will take as many with him as possible.
Mickelicious
The maître d' is looking quite dapper at least.
Spitfire
Time peter Pumpkinseed was taken head me thinks.
Cricky
He is desperate in a world that has moved on. If he tries to nuc he knows it’s over. China his only (user) friend definitely have other plans other than nuclear war. It’s for domestic consumption I think. Not really something we should be concerned about, being concerned is the reason it happens, the reason he does it to get attention.
kennyG
So what is it this chinless Rocket man wants, with endless Illegal waste dumping into the sea. I forgot.
atomu
Now we know what happened to Herman Goering's old uniform.
William Bjornson
"N Korea launches missile toward sea"
"THE SKY IS FALLING! THE SKY IS FALLING!"
Is it being a bit Chicken Little or being a little bit chicken...?
sf2k
It's the monthly Kaiju missile, followed by the same old cover story