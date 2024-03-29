Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

North Korea again rules out any meetings with Japan

0 Comments
By Hyunsu Yim
SEOUL

North Korea has no interest in dialogue with Japan, state media KCNA reported on Friday, citing foreign minister Choe Son Hui.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said he wants to hold talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "without any preconditions" and is personally overseeing efforts to realize the first such leaders' summit in 20 years in an attempt to defuse decades of tensions.

But North Korea has said it had no interest in a summit with Japan and would reject any talks, signalling no thaw in relations between the two countries.

Choe also said Pyongyang has no intention to help with the issue of Japanese abductees, according to KCNA, adding North Korea will "respond sharply" to Japan's interference with its sovereignty.

"I cannot understand why he persistently adheres to the issue that cannot be settled," Choe was quoted as saying by KCNA, referring to Kishida.

North Korea admitted in 2002 to kidnapping 13 Japanese citizens decades earlier. Five abductees and their families later returned to Japan, saying the others had died.

However, Tokyo believes 17 Japanese were abducted, and continues to investigate the fate of those who did not return, according to Japanese media.

North Korea's ambassador to China, Ri Ryong Nam, also said there would be no meeting at any level with Japan, a separate KCNA report said.

Ri made the remark in a statement, adding that an official at the Japanese embassy in Beijing proposed a contact via email to a councillor of the North Korean embassy.

"I make the stance clear once again that no meeting at any level will take place between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and Japan's side," Ri was quoted as saying in the KCNA report.

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim, has said she would welcome talks only if Japan was ready to make a new start without "being obsessed by the past."

Relations have been strained over disputes including the abduction of Japanese citizens by North Korea in the early 2000s, Japan's occupation of the Korean peninsula in 1910-1945 and its use of forced labour and sexual slavery.

Japan and North Korea also have clashed over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs, with the North conducting a number of test launches in recent months, prompting fresh sanctions from Seoul and Washington.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Japanese Facial Sheet Masks Explained

Have you tried Japanese facial sheet masks? Check out our most recommended products and ingredients!

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Beautiful Spots in Tokyo for Sakura Photography

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The Best 10 Things To Do In Kyoto

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Okuizumo: Timeless Beauty Forged in the Heart of Japan

Savvy Tokyo

School Entrance Ceremony in Japan: Preparation For Parents

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Mar. 25 – 31, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Summer Tech Camp Programs For Kids in Japan 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Great Buddha of Takaoka (Takaoka Daibutsu)

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Bitchu Matsuyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Top 5 Tokyo Fashion Color Trends This Spring 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Kobe

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

25 Things to Do in Yokohama

GaijinPot Blog

Daisho-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel