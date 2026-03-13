 Japan Today
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un fires a gun at a munitions factory in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this picture released on March 12. Image: KCNA via REUTERS
politics

North Korea says Japan's missile expansion is raising regional security risks

4 Comments
SEOUL

North Korea accused Japan of heightening regional ‌security risks by accelerating the deployment and development of long-range missiles, saying Tokyo's ‌military buildup amounted to ⁠preparations for a future ⁠attack, state ⁠media KCNA said on Friday.

KCNA ‌said in a commentary that Japan ⁠had ⁠begun deploying an upgraded version of its Type 12 surface-to-ship missile in Kumamoto and planned to ⁠position other long-range systems ⁠across multiple prefectures, putting ‌neighboring countries within range.

The commentary said Japan was pouring resources into extending missile ranges and ‌adapting them for launches from land, sea and air, calling the systems "clearly long-range offensive weapons."

KCNA dismissed Japan's claim that the buildup was for self-defence, saying it ​reflected ambitions to secure attack capabilities and was part of "war ‌preparations for re-invasion."

It added Japan's expanded purchases of long-range strike weapons and participation in ‌joint military drills showed ⁠the country was ⁠moving closer to using ​those capabilities and warned ⁠Tokyo risked ‌serious consequences if it ​continued on its current path.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
That's a good photo to go with this article.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

If he was any good with that pistol he would be shooting with both eyes open

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Hey guys look it is Kim Jong Wick aka Baba Yaga Jong Un conducting business at the Continental.

The High Table will not be happy.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

@Alongfortheride-

So true. I was taught that shooting a pistol with both eyes open. Gives you better awareness, faster target acquisition, and less eye strain. In real-world or defensive shooting, both eyes open is generally best.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

