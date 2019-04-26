Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Friday. Photo: AP/Susan Walsh
politics

N Korea, trade high on agenda at Trump-Abe meeting

2 Comments
By Darlene Superville and Deb Riechmann
WASHINGTON

North Korea's nuclear program and trade were at the top of the agenda for President Donald Trump's meeting Friday with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, one of the president's key backers on the world stage.

The meeting comes on the heels of Thursday's nuclear talks between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Vladimir Putin of Russia. Trump's second summit with Kim in Hanoi in February ended with no agreement, but the president says progress is being made.

"I have a great relationship with Kim Jong Un," Trump told reporters at the White House. "I appreciate that Russia and China are helping us. And China is helping us because I think they want to — they don't need nuclear weapons right next to their country. But I also think they're helping us" because the U.S. and China are engaged in trade talks.

Beyond the formal talks between Trump and Abe, the Japanese leader and his wife, Akie, were to help celebrate first lady Melania Trump's 49th birthday Friday at a couples' dinner in the White House residence.

Abe was the first foreign leader to meet with Trump after he won the 2016 presidential election. The two share a love for golf, have teed off together both in Japan and the U.S., and are expected to play golf Saturday.

Trump and the first lady will reciprocate in May by traveling to Japan for a state visit to meet the new emperor.

The United States and Japan announced that they would open trade negotiations in September 2018. U.S.-Japan friction about trade mounted after Trump took office and started seeking to fix a chronic trade imbalance totaling $67.6 billion in Japan's favor last year, according to U.S. figures.

Japan — the world's third largest economy — only reluctantly agreed to the talks with the U.S. as a way to stave off tariffs that Trump has threatened to impose on imported autos. Last fall, Abe said at a news conferences on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly that the U.S. had agreed not to impose tariffs that had been threatened on Japanese autos. The U.S., however, could still impose the so-called Section 232 tariffs on autos, which would escalate trade tensions.

The trade war is slowing the Japanese economy. Japan's exports to China fell 9.4% from a year earlier, although exports to the United States rose 4.4%, exacerbating the politically sensitive trade surplus.

The trade talks also focus on farm products.

Japanese officials have said that they made significant concessions on imports of dairy and other farm products in earlier trade negotiations and that's as far as Japan is willing to go. Japan's conservative ruling party has traditionally relied on strong support from rural voters and has sought to protect the country's farm sector from foreign competition.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

"Don't worry about Kim, Shinzo. I've got him right where I want him: doing construction at nuclear sites and driving around in limos by Daimler and Benz. 8-D chess, my friend." said Trump.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Hahaha, Abe is the most shrewd politicians on the planet. He is untouchable, as simple as that. Abe will drag North Korea problem on and on until he gets away with all the problems he has. Soon, Abe will send a high level delegation to US for the abduction case, of course unrelated to trade.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Careers

Transforming The Recruiting Landscape For Women In Japan With Advisory Group

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #28

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For Apr 27-May 6

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

8 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Do in Nippori

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Shrines & Temples

Motonosumi Inari Shrine 

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Food & Drink

Gwyneth Paltrow Finally Brings Brand ‘Goop’ To Tokyo, But Will You Love It?

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Golden Week in Japan Starts Tomorrow But Many People Aren’t Happy

GaijinPot Blog