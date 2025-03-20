 Japan Today
The Ministry of Defense headquarters in Tokyo Image: Wikipedia/Guilhem Vellut
politics

North Korea warns Japan against deploying long-range missiles in Kyushu

SEOUL

North Korea warned Japan against deploying long-range missiles in the Kyushu region in March 2026, saying such attack capability will "bring about constant escalation of tension" in Northeast Asia, state media KCNA said on Thursday.

Tokyo was considering deploying long-range missiles on Kyushu as part of attempts to acquire "counterstrike capabilities" to hit enemy targets in the event of an emergency, Japan's Kyodo News reported this month, citing government sources.

Pyongyang accused Japan of continuing a past history of aggression through moves such as a constant strengthening of the Japan-U.S. military alliance and collusion with NATO forces, KCNA said, citing the policy section chief of the Institute for Japan Studies under North Korea's Foreign Ministry.

"All military means and various forms of movement directly targeting the DPRK... are an object to be wiped out," the KCNA report said, using the abbreviation of North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said last month that trilateral military cooperation among the United States, Japan and South Korea was raising tensions in the region and vowed countermeasures, including the further development of nuclear forces.

4 Comments
Because only NK is allowed to fire missiles through Japan's airspace?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Why would you deploy missile that are not nuclear,this is like bringing a knife to a gunfight

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Missile bases are easy targets of enemy missiles, very dangerous. So, what's it mean that the central government is. planning to evacuate all the islanders of Yonaguni and Ishigaki to Kyushu, a more dangerous place should a contingency occur?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Voice,it only takes a missile to.hit Tokyo,5 minutes after launch

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

