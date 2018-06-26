Not having children is selfish, says LDP Secretary-General Nikai

A leading Liberal Democratic Party official on Tuesday criticized people opting not to have children as being "selfish," in the latest remark from a politician of the ruling party urging people to have babies.
"During and after the war when (Japanese people) were living on the edge of starvation, nobody said it's better not to have children because it would be too much trouble," LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai said, adding, "These days, some people have a selfish idea that it is better not to give birth to children."
"In order for everyone (in Japan) to be happy, we should have many children and develop our country," the 79-year-old House of Representatives member also said in a speech in Tokyo.
The comments, following controversial remarks regarding childbearing by fellow party members, are likely to draw criticism that politicians are out of sync with realities in Japan, where working parents struggle to place their children in daycare.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government has sought to promote women's empowerment and increase the number of women in the workplace as a key pillar of his government's growth strategy amid a rapidly graying population and labor shortage.
In May, Kanji Kato, a third-term LDP lower house member, stirred controversy by revealing he tells newlywed couples when he attends wedding receptions that they "must raise at least three children."
Later in the month, Koichi Hagiuda, executive acting secretary-general of the LDP, who is known as a close aide to Abe, said raising infants and toddlers is a job for mothers and that fathers taking the primary role is an "unwelcome idea."
The LDP members have been criticized as lacking in understanding of the difficulties faced by families with small children in Japan, including finding childcare facilities.
A recent survey conducted by a major Japanese think tank showed around 348,000 children nationwide were estimated to have failed to be enrolled in such facilities despite their parents' wishes.
The Nomura Research Institute pointed out that an additional 599,000 children must be accepted at daycare facilities -- nearly double the capacity for 320,000 the government plans to achieve by the end of fiscal 2020 -- if the government hopes to reach its goal of raising the employment rate of women aged between 25 and 44 to 80 percent by the end of fiscal 2022 from 66 percent in 2009.© KYODO
oldman_13
Actually, not having children is UNselfish.
Less resource strain, less finances, the list goes on. Not having children far outweighs the benefits of having children for the sake of the environment.
Yubaru
Dinosaurs living in the age of computers, proof that age is not a measure of wisdom!
Dango bong
This guy is a complete buffoon.
toolonggone
And we wonder why some people don't believe in evolution.
Yubaru
On a separate note....I do not understand why the media keeps pushing Abe's agenda on this issue. They keep reporting on it as if it is going to become reality, just like Abe's urges.
The media SHOULD be hammering at Abe for his constant failures, particularly now with the upcoming LDP leadership vote!
since1981
Well if everyone had your salary and benefits, I am sure more people would have more kids. You should stop being selfish and reduce yours and every other politicians salary and reduce taxes and cost of living.
koiwaicoffee
Indeed.
jcapan
"In order for everyone (in Japan) to be happy, we should have many children and develop our country"
According to my narrow, dated definition of happiness, mind you. Also, ignore that we politicians have failed to address the work-life balance or stagnating wages. Or that other than pretty speeches by our leader, gender-equality seems like a distant fantasy. Or that we can't even build enough childcare facilities for the present population or adequately address the 13.7% of kids who live in poverty.
Our own failings have nothing to do with it--it's all about your selfishness. Have more kids, don't worry about whether you can feel or house or educate them properly. Just have babies.
Underlying all this dinosaur talk is a sexism that goes unstated. If women simply knew their place and gave up their fancy dreams of equality or a career or respect from chauvinists like us, if they just stayed barefoot and pregnant, we wouldn't have all these problems. Plus we'd have greater tax revenue to repay our cronies with and hit high-end キャバレー until all hours of the night, ignoring complaints from our spouses that we might want to show our faces to our kids once a month.
SaikoPhysco
Hmmm..... wouldn't go that far, but there is selfishness in the Children equation. Especially those that complain about noise from newly proposed neighborhood children's daycare and pre-school facilities. We need to make it easier to have children not shame them into having them.
Schopenhauer
This is ridiculous. Think about the housing situations in Japan - small and expensive. Young couple cannot afford housings of enough space to grow their children. When I see housings in China and Korea, young parents live in wider space with more rooms of "danchi" style apartment houses which probably are provided by their governments. Unlike Japan in the past, today basic costs for living is very high. Japan was poor when we had many children and did not cost a lot of money to raise children at that time. If high officials of LDP continue to say such things, they will lose in the next election.
Thechosen
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!!
Let them eat cake!!!!!!
nostromo
what he is really saying is that if the patriotic daughters of Japan don't keep producing children, the government will have to allow more foreigners in to cover the jobs that the local Japanese don't want...
theFu
If Japan wants lots of children, there are refugees looking for a place to live.
thepersoniamnow
Ha! Who’s gunna take life advice from a politician?
If more people were bad for tax revenue you would be telling us to stop having kidz and be happy.
Cricky
79 years old Obviously no retirement plans. Now decided to lecture young people who are on 12 month contracts earning just enough to eat. Unlike him earning ¥3million a month. How on earth can a couple living hand to mouth really look after a child. This long life boast is actually a negative thing.
Simon Foston
SchopenhauerToday 07:45 am JST
I don't think they can stop themselves. However it seems that there are enough LDP supporters who either think the same way or just have such limited intellectual capacities they'll keep voting LDP no matter what.