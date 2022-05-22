Number of Ukrainian evacuees to Japan reaches 1,000

The number of evacuees from Ukraine to Japan since Russia's invasion of the Eastern European country in late February reached 1,000 on Saturday, immigration authorities said.
Japan, which traditionally recognizes only around 1 percent of refugee applications, has so far been accepting evacuees from Ukraine under a special measure, without granting them refugee status.
On Saturday, five Ukrainians -- men and women aged between 17 and 67 -- entered Japan, up from the tally of 995 three days ago, according to the Immigration Services Agency of Japan.
The government has provided generous support to Ukrainians, such as arranging a few seats in a once-a-week commercial flight from Poland for those wishing to take refuge in Japan.
The government provides daily living allowances of up to 2,400 yen to the evacuees who do not have any relatives or acquaintances to turn to. It also helps them to be accepted by municipalities and companies.
In addition, the government shoulders their expenses for medical services and Japanese language lessons.
As of Friday, at least 6.4 million people have fled from Ukraine since Feb 24, the day Moscow began invading the country, according to the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.
Japan has often faced criticism for being conservative in accepting refugees. In the latest Justice Ministry figure for 2021, out of 2,413 asylum seekers, 74 people were recognized as refugees under the provisions of Japan's immigration control and refugee recognition law.
Another 580, compared with 44 in the previous year, were permitted to be in Japan for humanitarian reasons even though they were not granted refugee status.© KYODO
35 Comments
Login to comment
sakurasuki
Japan suddenly now interested to welcome evacuees and refugee from abroad?
https://asia.nikkei.com/Politics/Ukraine-war/Ukraine-war-tests-Japan-s-refugee-policy-that-admits-just-1
Yubaru
Is this what the government here thinks is a daily living wage?
finally rich
Japan is right on this. Its all about being a real refugee, with proof of persecution.
Been working with both japanese immigration and bar association for years and I risk to say 99% of the refugee applicants we meet there don't come from any country at war, neither are persecuted for any reason, everyone just wants to work here, or at the very least buy time to work and leave while their application is processed (can take years after many phony appeals), funny thing is that almost 100% of the refugee applicants detained at the immigration once had a visa and even lived here for a few years, but only realized they were "refugees" after they lost their visas, by divorcing, overstaying or commiting crimes.
I'm a drug smuggler in your country coming straight out of the prison but cant go back to my country, please give me a refugee status and a japanese passport so I can stay here indefinitely
Good
Amazing milestone
kurisupisu
Amazing for Japan perhaps…
Yubaru
Semantics here are important. These people are classified as "evacuees" and not "refugees", and in either case, Japan has a very poor track record of accepting either!
But be that as it may, from the sound of what you wrote, being in the middle of a shooting war isn't enough "proof" for you huh?
finally rich
Coming from a war-torn country and not been living in Japan for years before claiming asylum is more than enough, hence they are roaming free in Japan while getting processed. Without any concrete proof, these people would be sent to either one of the 2 supermax immigration centers in Ibaraki and Nagasaki
diagonalslip
YubaruToday 07:26 am JST
yes, it's not a huge amount Yubaru, but my guess is that many many Japanese are living on a pension of about that (¥72,000 or so a month) after having paid for nenkin for donkeys' years.... probably plenty of arbeiters too....
(not being judgemental in any way shape or form, just stating facts, I'll leave the value-judgements to others)
Chabbawanga
For sure. The mates rates Jgov will get on grain and fuel once the Ukraine crisis settles down will be more than worth a few thousand refugees.
Rodney
Absolutely disgusting. I have zero income and survive on my life savings. Getting my PR visa took years. Before the corona virus I paid tax and now pay sales tax, land tax, health insurance.
they will get ¥2800 a day! And visa! And accommodation! And free flight.
totally disgusting. Most asylum seeking get up to two years immigration detention, then deportation.
they get the red carpet, even though their country has caused my living expenses to rise by 10-20%, and our government throwing away tax money for weapons and salaries in Ukraine, including neo-Nazis.
absolutely disgusting.
I have been to many conflict zones so I understand their plight. But they can simply walk over the border into Poland, where they can be safe.
smithinjapan
I wonder if it'll receive quite the same fanfare when they get booted in a few months. Japan will say, "They are not refugees and their stay was limited," and maybe even, "We talked with Russian ministers and they gave us our word the Ukrainian people would not be targeted if sent back home."
Larr Flint
The government should stop this policy as it will come to the point that Japanese will be tired of foreigners and some bad things might happen.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
@Yubaru
First of all it's not a wage it's an allowance.
Obviously the government thinks 2400 yen is enough !
Because it is enough.
Definitely enough !
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
@Larr Flint
That's ridiculous.
There are many Japanese that are a bit xenophobic of foreigners which is understandable however i seriously doubt any Japanese will be treating the evacuees poorly or lashing out violently.
If that's what your insinuating.
Bobo
2400¥ a day! Why does the gov here have to be sooo stingy, it’s so sad for them to come here on a 3 month visa with a few coins thown at them, they’ll probably hit’em for their flights later. Would it hurt to give them 1man ¥ a day! On the scale of things it’s a drop in the ocean.
CanonFolder
@Larr Flint
I actually can see it coming, hence it is Corona time and people are struggling. At some point, people might start to be unhappy that refugees get jobs, accommodation, and cash handouts while regular Taro has to suffer.
Even if it is not true people perceive things in their own way.
You can actually feel that a little bit already with corona restrictions and the way the Japanese people look at foreigners to be a potential threat of spreading the virus.
However, let's hope for the best.
TokyoLiving
That means after wer ends, go back home..
Excellent comment !!..
Yrral
The average doc tor in Ukraine makes 300 dollars a month,these are professional salaries
stormcrow
These are the victims of a cruel bully. They deserve all the help we can give them.
blastcaptain
The government sent a memo to every Prefecture last month to be forwarded to the heads of all municipalities. It was in regards to the allocation of the 1 trillion yen in emergency funds to help local economies deal with the coronavirus crisis. It outlined how grants can be used to help implement infection reduction measures, support struggling businesses, alleviate commodity price increases or subsidize any SDG projects for "future society".
https://www.chisou.go.jp/tiiki/rinjikoufukin/pdf/20220428_jimurenraku.pdf
Pretty... pretty... pretty... pretty good. Don't look at me, I voted for the other guy.
MikeH
Totally agree with you on this one especially the final part! There is no need for them to go all the way to Japan when they can easily stay comfortably in Poland and nearby countries. Then going to Japan puts the extra burden on the taxpayers there and it simply isn’t fair! Remember Japans pension system is on the verge of collapsing as well and these evacuees getting 2,400¥ a day is more than what some pensioners ( who contributed to the national pension system for years ) are getting there…simply unfair and disgusting!
Random
Once Sofiia has status and can stay, she’ll dump Ol’ Tony and bring her husband in.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
2400 yen a day for food is plenty.
If your spending more than that daily, your living way too high on the hog .
It's a reasonable amount of daily allowance !
Steven Mccarthy
Are some of you people serious ? Literally zero empathy for others ? It’s not like the Ukrainians here had a lot of choices . Their entire peaceful lives have been turned upside down. This isn’t like life’s everyday ups and downs. This is a completely different kind of adversity. The utter lack of care about others is a plague that needs to be eradicated…. It’s not like these people just jumped on the free plane ride out of a war torn country and decided let’s go vacation in Japan … or any other country for that matter.
Samit Basu
1000 Ukranian evacuees vs 1 Afghan evacuees.
https://www.insider.com/japan-evacuated-only-one-out-500-planned-rescue-afghanistan-2021-8
stormcrow
Can you imagine what it would be like to have strangers break down the door of your house, barge in and tell you to get out . . . out of your own house?
Death to the invaders.
BeerDeliveryGuy
There seem to be a lot of misconceptions regarding this ¥2400. It is completely separate from living costs, that are also being paid by the Govt. This “allowance” is what it is. Pure spending cash, and at 2400 a day is probably more than your average salaryman gets.
virusrex
On one side it is positive that a country so closed to international refugees as Japan has begun to allow evacuees at least, on the other it is difficult to justify how the numbers are still so limited and so full of strings to prevent immigration after the war ends.
I only hope this is just the first step that signals a change towards a more humanitarian policy.
Mr Kipling
Chabbawanga...
That's assuming the Ukrainians have a port left to export from.
Hiroshi Kanoya
Then why this man didn't go to another country? He has the choice to leave Japan. Why did he come all the way to the "disgusting" country, instead of his neighboring countries?
garypen
As do I and my spouse. Yet, we are not jealous of or disgusted by the small act of kindness of the J-gov towards these victims. But, that's because we aren't selfish whiners who are only concerned with our own well-being. So, we welcome compassion towards others, and condemn selfishness and intolerance.
Good for them. Of course, it would be better if some power-hungry a-hole didn't send his military to invade and destroy their homeland. Then, they wouldn't need all that.
Yes, it is totally disgusting that "Most asylum seeking get up to two years immigration detention, then deportation."
Their country hasn't caused anybody's living expenses to rise. You're thinking of Russia.
The only thing disgusting here is your attitude towards the plight of these victims.
Obviously, you do not.
gintonic
Remember Japans pension system is on the verge of collapsing as well and these evacuees getting 2,400¥ a day is more than what some pensioners ( who contributed to the national pension system for years ) are getting there…simply unfair and disgusting!"
Good point..now how about all those millions of housewives that never worked , never put a single yen into the system yet are eligible for a full pension...think there are bigger and more unfair issues with J pension system than 1000 Ukranians getting 2400yen daily for 6months.
Ah_so
Wow, the narrow minded selfishness displayed here astounds me. They didn't ask to have their country invaded and their homes destroyed in return for a free flight to Japan and some petty cash.
Seth M
They are verifiable refugees, and when the war is over, most of them will return to Ukraine. Unlike those economic immigrants trying to get into Japan via making up wild stories and excuses.
And Ukrainians are generally intelligent and hard working people, they are welcome to stay in Japan!
John-San
I had to read this two times to understand. They are actually talking themselves up and patting themselves on their back then show totally disregard to their plight by using words like shoulder the expense ?? Like here is a hand out and thanks us. They could be reading this actual right now thinking. We made the wrong choice of country. Where Japan should be saying look we know your circumstances are bad for all of you but we like to help out by giving you all a hand up in this bad situation.