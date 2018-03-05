Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during an unveiling ceremony for portraits of himself and former First Lady Michelle Obama at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington on Feb 12. Photo: REUTERS
politics

Obama to visit Japan in late March

33 Comments
TOKYO

Former U.S. President Barack Obama is likely to visit Japan later in the month and may hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over the North Korean nuclear and missile issues, a Japanese government source said.

According to the source, final arrangements are under way for the visit by Obama, who served as U.S. president from 2009 until January 2017, with the most likely dates considered to be March 24 and 25.

Obama, who won the Nobel Peace Prize for his stated intention to seek a world without nuclear weapons, became in 2016 the first sitting U.S. president to travel to Hiroshima, the site of the first U.S. atomic bombing in the closing stage of World War II.

Obama and Abe also visited Hawaii's Pearl Harbor in a show of reconciliation between the two World War II foes.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

33 Comments

Comments have been disabled You can no longer respond to this thread.

Dear Obama,

You are not president anymore.

Sincerely,

Darknuts

-9 ( +14 / -23 )

may hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over the North Korean nuclear and missile issues,

Uh, we have a PRESIDENT for that.

-9 ( +13 / -22 )

Uh, we have a PRESIDENT for that.

Yeah but in fairness it might be nice to speak to an ex-President that can string a coherent sentence together.

Not that I'm an Obama fan or even a democrat these days.

2 ( +10 / -8 )

AH, So the leader of the "Deep State" will crawl out from under his rock. Nothing good could come from this.

-10 ( +11 / -21 )

Uh, we have a PRESIDENT for that.

Since when? Did Cheeto McTwitter finally have a stroke while tweeting on the toilet at 3am?

6 ( +16 / -10 )

Trump should make him ambassador to SK.

0 ( +5 / -5 )

And he will make a few speeches to fill the coffers.

-2 ( +10 / -12 )

Welcome Mr President !

2 ( +14 / -12 )

Obama and Abe are free and capable to meet with each other and discuss whatever they care to. I doubt there will be any press releases or reports.

4 ( +11 / -7 )

I wish I could see him. Truly a man to be respected.

-4 ( +10 / -14 )

Uh, we have a PRESIDENT for that.

Not a competent one.

-6 ( +9 / -15 )

It's protocol and courtesy for a visiting ex-president to meet the PM. They all act as elder statesmen for their country.

And darknuts and Blacklabel, Obama is far more respected in Japan than Trump ever will be.

-1 ( +8 / -9 )

“Dear bitter JT posters

I may not be the sitting president, but even as ex-president, on my worst day I’ll be more effective than the current president on his best day.

Regards - Obama”

-5 ( +10 / -15 )

This is one time the liberal hashtag #notmypresident is actually accurate.

-2 ( +9 / -11 )

It's protocol and courtesy for a visiting ex-president to meet the PM.

Exactly. And it usually doesn't garner much criticism, even from the opposition party. There's something different about Obama from other ex-presidents that really triggers some people. I wonder what that is...

-1 ( +6 / -7 )

I wonder too.....couid it be that this particular ex-president actively campaigned against the current one and did everything he couid to undermine him?

or The additional fact that all other ex-presidents don’t visit other countries leaders to talk “foreign policy”? I’m fine with him visiting to flawlessly feed the koi fish or whatever but he has no business talking about N Korea policy. He had 8 years to do that and blew it.

0 ( +7 / -7 )

This is one time the liberal hashtag #notmypresident is actually accurate.

That's not a liberal hashtag.

I wonder too.....couid it be that this particular ex-president actively campaigned against the current one and did everything he couid to undermine him?

One has to wish he had tried a little harder.

The additional fact that all other ex-presidents don’t visit other countries leaders to talk “foreign policy”?

At least someone from your country will be talking some sense.

He had 8 years to do that and blew it.

Eight years of not starting a war is success.

-3 ( +5 / -8 )

You need to slow your role there buddy. You're yesterday's fake news.

1 ( +6 / -5 )

Mr. Jiro Ono will be thrilled. If Obama has a sushi dinner in his itinerary, that is.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

The president is — as the Supreme Court has said time and again — “the sole organ of the nation in its external relations.” If private citizens could hold themselves out as representatives of the United States and work at cross-purposes with the president’s own diplomatic objectives, the president’s ability to conduct foreign relations would be severely hampered.

liberals have already forgotten their “impeach Trump because of the Logan Axt of 1799, huh?

-3 ( +7 / -10 )

Why? Is he trying to undermine someone?

1 ( +4 / -3 )

couid it be that this particular ex-president actively campaigned against the current one and did everything he couid to undermine him?

Nope. He was actually so soft on him that he didn't even act on intelligence of the Russian interference to avoid accusations of putting his thumb on the scale.

But if he did "actively campaign" against Trump, he would've had every right to. You do remember the birther movement, right? How vocal Trump was about long after most people gave it up?

The additional fact that all other ex-presidents don’t visit other countries leaders to talk “foreign policy”?

Sure they do. They talk about human rights, peace, and sometimes nuclear disarmament. Not exactly divisive issues. And we don't even know exactly what Obama plans to talk about.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

The US doesn't really have a real president now. The current loser is an imposter and only in the position temporarily (2 years max). Welcome back President Obama!

-1 ( +6 / -7 )

Obama has no business discussing NK with Abe regardless whether one is keen on him or not. And when there’s a new potus, it won’t be Trump’s place to do so either.

-3 ( +6 / -9 )

My, oh my. What a barrel of apple polishers you are. Obama was one of the most ineffective presidents in living memory.

-5 ( +6 / -11 )

I wouldn't have thought any people would feel so threatened by an former president? Not even like Former NBA player Dennis Rodman visiting North Korea.

1 ( +6 / -5 )

It's protocol and courtesy for a visiting ex-president to meet the PM.

It is not protocol for a former president to travel overseas for the purpose of discussing foreign policy behind the back of a sitting president.

And darknuts and Blacklabel, Obama is far more respected in Japan than Trump ever will be.

It doesn't matter. He is not the president. This is clearly an attempt by the Democrats to undermine Trumps presidency by sending their own person over to act in a presidential capacity without the approval of the sitting president and it should be illegal.

2 ( +8 / -6 )

He will make a speech with lots of flowery language but no substance whatsoever and say the word "folks" a lot. Big deal.

1 ( +7 / -6 )

So what I'm hearing is that a lot of you really, really hate America's first black POTUS.

-7 ( +3 / -10 )

say the word "folks" a lot. Big deal.

1 ( +5 / -4 )

Logan act 1799? No one remembers? That was soooo huge back then. The whole you can’t talk politics with foreign governments thing, even if you just got elected and are taking over soon. Only “the President” can do that? No one?

0 ( +5 / -5 )

He's going to return the favor and show our PM how to undo whatever President Trump tries to do reduce our trade surplus. Bring it Big "O"!

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

I was just wondering if obama needs to watch what he says when he comes here or he can just say any old anti-trump policy thing that pops in his head.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Parks and Gardens

Odori Park

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

LGBT

Tokyo Rainbow Pride Fest

GaijinPot Travel

This Week in Japan, March 5-11, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free beer!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

A Traveler’s Guide to the Unique Natural Beauty of Oita Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 10-11

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Lifestyle

Konkatsu: A Look Into Japan’s Spouse Hunting Parties

Savvy Tokyo