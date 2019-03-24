Official campaigning for Osaka mayoral election starts

Official campaigning for the Osaka mayoral election began Sunday, with former Osaka Gov. Ichiro Matsui facing off against a ruling Liberal Democratic Party-backed challenger opposed to the controversial idea of restructuring the city into a metropolis.

Osaka city joined a number of local governments scheduled to hold gubernatorial, mayoral and assembly elections on April 7, after then Osaka Gov Matsui and Osaka Mayor Hirofumi Yoshimura resigned earlier this month seeking to swap their positions. Matsui's successor will also be picked on April 7.

Matsui, 55, and Yoshimura, 43, want to use the elections to push for their political group's goal of reorganizing Osaka city into a metropolitan government similar to Tokyo's, which is intended to streamline the prefectural and city administrations.

The idea to form the "Osaka metropolis" -- originally a pet proposal of former Osaka Mayor Toru Hashimoto -- was put to a city referendum in May 2015 but was rejected by voters. Matsui and Yoshimura were elected as governor and mayor respectively in November the same year, vowing to make another try.

"We should not go back to a time when the operations of the prefecture and city have been criticized as overlapping. We will make Osaka a city that grows and where people are protected by the social security system," Matsui said in a stump speech as campaigning for the mayoral election started.

Akira Yanagimoto, a 45-year-old former Osaka city assembly member who also filed his candidacy, called for the need to maintain the current city structure, saying, "It's a big chance to bring an end to the Osaka metropolis concept."

The gubernatorial race will be fought between Yoshimura and Tadakazu Konishi, a 64-year-old former Osaka deputy governor supported by the LDP.

Campaigning for mayoral polls in five other major cities across Japan, including Hiroshima, also began Sunday.

