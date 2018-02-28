Okinawa Gov Onaga to visit Washington in March

Okinawa Gov Takeshi Onaga will visit Washington in March to convey to U.S. officials and politicians his opposition to the planned relocation of a U.S. airbase within the southern island prefecture.

According to the prefectural government, during his visit to Washington between March 12 and 14, former U.S. Defense Secretary William Perry will be invited to a symposium to discuss Okinawa's burden in hosting the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan.

The prefecture is also arranging meetings between the governor and officials of President Donald Trump's administration and members of Congress.

Onaga's fourth trip to Washington since he took office in 2014 is scheduled as work for the transfer of the U.S. Marine Corps' Air Station Futenma is speeding up in Nago, where a newcomer backed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government defeated the anti-U.S. base incumbent in the mayoral race earlier this month.

The prefectural government has sued the state in an attempt to block the construction work and Onaga, whose term will expire in late 2018, has repeatedly urged central government and U.S. officials to cancel the relocation plan.

But the Japanese and U.S. governments maintain that the current plan to relocate the base from the crowded residential area of Ginowan to the Henoko coastal area of Nago is the only viable solution to minimizing the dangers posed by the air base without undermining the deterrence provided by the Japan-U.S. alliance.

