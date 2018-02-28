Okinawa Gov Onaga to visit Washington in March

Okinawa Gov Takeshi Onaga will visit Washington in March to convey to U.S. officials and politicians his opposition to the planned relocation of a U.S. airbase within the southern island prefecture.
According to the prefectural government, during his visit to Washington between March 12 and 14, former U.S. Defense Secretary William Perry will be invited to a symposium to discuss Okinawa's burden in hosting the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan.
The prefecture is also arranging meetings between the governor and officials of President Donald Trump's administration and members of Congress.
Onaga's fourth trip to Washington since he took office in 2014 is scheduled as work for the transfer of the U.S. Marine Corps' Air Station Futenma is speeding up in Nago, where a newcomer backed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government defeated the anti-U.S. base incumbent in the mayoral race earlier this month.
The prefectural government has sued the state in an attempt to block the construction work and Onaga, whose term will expire in late 2018, has repeatedly urged central government and U.S. officials to cancel the relocation plan.
But the Japanese and U.S. governments maintain that the current plan to relocate the base from the crowded residential area of Ginowan to the Henoko coastal area of Nago is the only viable solution to minimizing the dangers posed by the air base without undermining the deterrence provided by the Japan-U.S. alliance.© KYODO
3 Comments
Halwick
Washington will tell Onaga to pound sand, as they did during his previous three visits.
The "squeaky wheel may get the grease", but it also gets replaced. It'll be interesting to see whether "Johnny One Note" Onaga will be reelected for a second term......that is, if he chooses to run. His favorite candidate didn't fare too well in the Nago mayoral election.
quercetum
The Governor needs to know that Japan always has occupied a special place in the foreign policy considerations of the United States. This is a product not only of the substantial economic involvement in trade and investment between the two nations, but also of the importance of the military bases at Yokosuka and in Okinawa in the strategic policy of the United States in the West Pacific.
U.S. access to those bases is critically important for at least five reasons. Such access (1) assures the security of Japan against external attack, (2) allows Japan and other friendly nations in Southeast Asia to pursue economic' growth without disabling military expenditures, (3) offsets Chinese military initiatives in Southeast Asia, (4) adds stability to the South China Sea region, and (5) affords the U.S. the ability to project its military power.quickly into both the Pacific and Indian Ocean areas.
Unfortunately, the importance of the above makes mere pieces falling out of the sky near elementary schools and even rape and murder insignificant. The governor has very little to offer that will change anything. William Perry is only listening out of courtesy.
BertieWooster
Halwick,
Yes. And one wonders why that was:
https://apjjf.org/2018/4/McCormack.html
Read the above and you'll understand why he's going to Washington.