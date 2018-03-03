Okinawa governor urges newly appointed minister to reduce U.S. base burden

Okinawa Gov Takeshi Onaga on Saturday urged the newly appointed minister in charge of the prefecture's affairs to make more efforts to reduce the local burden in hosting the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan.
The governor handed over a request for the Japanese government to give up a controversial plan to move a key U.S. air base within the southern Japanese island prefecture in a meeting with Teru Fukui, who became minister in charge of Okinawa and Northern Territories affairs on Tuesday. Fukui replaced Tetsuma Esaki due to the latter's health problems.
Onaga called for Okinawa's budget allocation to be increased and cooperation in extending a runway at Naha Airport during their talks.
"I'd like to promote measures to help the people in the prefecture spend better lives," Fukui told the governor.
Okinawa hosts the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan. The U.S. presence there has long been a source of tension between the prefectural and central governments.
Accidents involving American military aircraft and crimes involving U.S. personnel have angered local residents.
Among the most recent incidents, a window fell from a U.S. military transport helicopter onto the grounds of an elementary school in the prefecture in December.
Onaga remains opposed to the planned relocation of U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma from a crowded residential area of Ginowan to the less-populated Henoko coastal area of Nago.
Fukui did not discuss his views on the issue of the relocation.© KYODO
Yubaru
Well, he took a page from Abe's book, and everyone knows when Abe "urges" something it never happens.
Hey, pull out the pitchforks! Where is your complaining about the concrete blocks destroying the reef near Senega Island? The construction work is doing irreparable harm to the environment, and increasing the potential for further problems by constructing this second runway! Naha AP is already the 4th busiest airport in Japan, and will soon jump to No 2 when the runway is completed!
Yeah well, the aircraft having problems has angered some people, and while the people only get one side of the story, those incidents were regrettable.
But on the crime issue? Please when is the last time anyone in the military committed a crime here in Okinawa? Crime isn't the issue, you just love to harp on it.
Schopenhauer
Onaga is toning down. His strong anti-base propaganda might have been only to win the election. He is now saying they want money.
Yubaru
It's rather obvious from this comment that you don't get much news from Okinawa where you live. Onaga is far from toning down anything, and it's always been, "I want my cake and eat it too" attitude towards the central government regarding the bases and money.
Get rid of the bases, but give me more cash. Typical of many politicians here, they put their hands out expecting payouts, and give nothing in return.
Onaga is up for election THIS year, and his rhetoric is going to increase big time. Sadly however he will more than likely win again, not because of his policies, as too many local elections have gone against him, but because there are few viable candidates to run against him.
toshiko
Fukui is careful. He will give his well analized thought. Maybe he might have Abe's anti noisy Yankees opinion within him?
toshiko
Fukui will listens to Onaga now.
Halwick
Since Onaga wants the U.S. military out of Okinawa, he should be supporting Abe's proposal to change the Article 9 Constitution that restricts Japan from having a offense-capability military power. With that restriction removed and Japan is allowed a military build-up, then there wouldn't be any need for U.S. military presence on Okinawa.
On the other hand, Onaga should press for a referendum to secede from Japan as a prefecture and become a sovereign country. Then he can say that U.S. military presence on Okinawa is through an agreement between Japan and U.S. There is NO treaty between the sovereign Okinawan government and U.S. Therefore, U.S. military presence on Okinawa is illegal and Onaga can legitimately oust the U.S. military and Japan can't do a thing about it.
But then Onaga can no longer "have his cake and eat it too" and will have to be wholly responsible for Okinawa's security.
bjohnson23
re: "Onaga called for Okinawa's budget allocation to be increased and cooperation in extending a runway at Naha Airport during their talks.
"I'd like to promote measures to help the people in the prefecture spend better lives," Fukui told the governor."
ha. what a leopard with dirty spots, after years of making investments from base contracts and procuring mass land mass that never went to the people but to land developers and now Chinese owned investors, hmmm funny how the media doesn't do a story of how how much property Onaga allowed to be sold to a single foreign country. hmmm. If the measures of doing a good job for the past 8 yrs why still singing the same tune....no provide the central government a solid proposal not a burden, i.e. build a New base on the Senaku islands, be willing to give the jobs and contracts to Okinawa companies where employees can feed their families because they have jobs etc.
Schopenhauer
I want to move to Okinawa. I think it is a nice place to live. People are nice. They help each other. Despite the small size of the island, they have good infrastructures. Life in mainland Japan is not easy. People are having hard life to survive. They live in small houses and cannot have more children due to lack of facilities. We are not happy at all. People are selfish and good old custom of family affinity are lost. Bases may be a problem but in return they get strong support from the government. I think many Okinawans agree with me.
Yubaru
IF he even suggested it, he would be laughed out of town. Anyone who even thinks or suggests this ludicrous idea knows nothing about Okinawa.
Okinawa gets strong support from the national government when there is a governor in office who is pragmatic about the bases and works WITH the national government , not against it.
We have lost a lot of funding too many times, for so many projects, BECAUSE the Gov is against the bases.
voiceofokinawa
Yubaru,
Both the Henoko relocation and the new runway construction at Naha Air Port, which is run by the state, are instituted by the central government. But the two projects cannot be discussed on the same table because the former is a project for the sake of the U.S. Marines and the latter out of necessity to ease air traffic congestion.
The number of passengers that used Naha Air Port in 2016 was more 20 million, an increase of about 1.5 million from the previous year.
The airport is jointly used by commercial air lines and the SDAF, and so the air traffic congestion can be eased significantly by making it a 100-percent commercial airport, having the SDAF relocate to Kadena Air Base. Do you think the U.S. will agree to it?