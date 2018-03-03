Okinawa governor urges newly appointed minister to reduce U.S. base burden

Okinawa Gov Takeshi Onaga on Saturday urged the newly appointed minister in charge of the prefecture's affairs to make more efforts to reduce the local burden in hosting the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan.

The governor handed over a request for the Japanese government to give up a controversial plan to move a key U.S. air base within the southern Japanese island prefecture in a meeting with Teru Fukui, who became minister in charge of Okinawa and Northern Territories affairs on Tuesday. Fukui replaced Tetsuma Esaki due to the latter's health problems.

Onaga called for Okinawa's budget allocation to be increased and cooperation in extending a runway at Naha Airport during their talks.

"I'd like to promote measures to help the people in the prefecture spend better lives," Fukui told the governor.

Okinawa hosts the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan. The U.S. presence there has long been a source of tension between the prefectural and central governments.

Accidents involving American military aircraft and crimes involving U.S. personnel have angered local residents.

Among the most recent incidents, a window fell from a U.S. military transport helicopter onto the grounds of an elementary school in the prefecture in December.

Onaga remains opposed to the planned relocation of U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma from a crowded residential area of Ginowan to the less-populated Henoko coastal area of Nago.

Fukui did not discuss his views on the issue of the relocation.

