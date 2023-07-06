Okinawa governor visits China's Fujian to boost history-based exchanges

Okinawa Gov Denny Tamaki visited southeastern China's Fujian on Thursday to boost exchanges between the southern Japanese prefecture and the province, whose ties date back more than 600 years, including the period of the Ryukyu Kingdom that lasted until the 19th century.

The Ryukyu Kingdom, established in the 15th century and lasted until the 19th century, had tributary relations with China and Japan.

Some skilled Fujian people migrated to the kingdom, located in what is now Japan's Nansei Islands, including Okinawa, which extend southwest from Kyushu toward Taiwan, and settled there.

Okinawa and Fujian established friendly relations in 1997. However, events intended to commemorate their 25th anniversary in 2022 could not be held due to the pandemic.

In Fuzhou, Tamaki visited a graveyard where Ryukyu people, including ship crew and students, are buried. He also toured a building that served as a base for people dispatched by the kingdom to present tribute to China's Ming and Qing dynasties.

The governor's visit to China has garnered attention as Chinese President Xi Jinping, who formerly served as a Fujian governor, made a rare remark in June on historical exchanges between China and Ryukyu.

His reference to the kingdom has triggered speculation that Beijing may seek to raise doubts about Okinawa's status as a Japanese territory as a warning to Japan to stay out of matters related to Taiwan, which China regards as its own.

Tamaki told reporters Wednesday evening in Beijing that he believes Xi's remark suggests his willingness to further develop ties between Okinawa and Fujian based on the long history of exchanges.

"I think the question of Okinawa's status has been clarified within the historical context. While being aware of various views, it is more important for us to develop a future-oriented relationship" with Fujian in areas that pertain to the economy and tourism, Tamaki said.

