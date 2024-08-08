Okinawa governor plans U.S. visit following military sex assault cases

Okinawa Gov Denny Tamaki said Wednesday he intends to visit the United States, possibly in September, as part of efforts to press for steps to prevent sexual assault cases by American servicemen in the southern island prefecture, following revelations of such incidents.

"To ensure that the voices from Okinawa are heard, I personally hope to visit the United States as soon as possible," Tamaki told a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan.

He also said he would like to "make a direct appeal about the need to resolve the various issues" faced by Okinawa, which hosts the bulk of U.S. military installations in Japan, to the U.S. Defense Department, the State Department, members of Congress and the American public.

Many people in Okinawa, already frustrated with noise, crime and accidents linked to U.S. bases, have been feeling a renewed sense of anger after the Japanese central government failed to report alleged sexual assault cases involving U.S. military members.

Two cases came to light in late June -- one involving a U.S. Air Force serviceman indicted in March for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor and another involving a U.S. Marine arrested in May on suspicion of attempted rape resulting in injury.

They were revealed through local media reporting. Local police did not disclose the two incidents, citing the need to protect the victims' privacy.

Tamaki said Wednesday that the Japanese government's assurance to share information with local governments to the extent possible was not enough, though he acknowledged the importance of protecting the privacy of victims.

"As governor, I have the responsibility to protect the lives and safety of the people in the prefecture," Tamaki said. "There needs to be swift information-sharing after incidents, and that should not be just 'to the extent possible.'"

U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel has vowed to improve the training and education of U.S. personnel stationed in Okinawa, saying that the measures include increasing sobriety checks for drivers leaving military installations.

Tamaki also reiterated his call for reducing the land occupied by the U.S. military bases in Okinawa, saying, "This is obviously unequal and exceeding an appropriate amount of burden."

© KYODO