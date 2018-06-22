Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Okinawa gubernatorial election set for Nov 18

NAHA

The Okinawa gubernatorial election will be held Nov 18, at a time when the relocation of a U.S. base in the southwestern island prefecture continues to be a contentious issue.

The Okinawa election board said Friday that official campaigning for the election will begin Nov 1. The main focus of the race will be the relocation of U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma from a crowded residential area in Ginowan to the less populated coastal district of Henoko in Nago, both within Okinawa Prefecture.

Despite strong local opposition to keeping the base within the prefecture, the central government and the Liberal Democratic Party, headed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, are trying to push the relocation plan forward.

Gov Takeshi Onaga, who won the previous election on a platform of opposing the base transfer, has not made clear whether he will run for another term. Onaga underwent pancreatic cancer surgery earlier this year.

A group affiliated with the ruling parties in the prefectural assembly is making arrangements to back Onaga, while the local chapter of the LDP is seeking a strong contender against the 67-year-old incumbent.

In May, part of the local business community formed a new support group for Onaga.

