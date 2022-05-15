Okinawa marks 50 years of end to U.S. rule amid protests

Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki on Sunday urged Japan's central government to do more to reduce the U.S. military presence in the southern island group as it marked the 50th anniversary of its return to Japan after 27 years of American rule, amid frustration and bitterness over a lack of support from the mainland.
Tamaki said Okinawa has come a long way since the devastation of World War II and nearly three decades of U.S. rule, which ended when it reverted to Japan on May 15, 1972. But the tiny island group's yearslong demand for the mainland to share its security burden remains unresolved.
"I call on the central government to share with the entire nation the significance of Okinawa's reversion and the importance of permanent peace that Okinawans have long craved for," Tamaki said.
Ceremonies marking the anniversary were held simultaneously in two locations - one in the Okinawan city of Giowan, home to a disputed U.S. air station, and the other in Tokyo. The separate ceremonies symbolize the deep divide in views over Okinawa's history and ongoing suffering.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he takes Okinawa's concerns seriously and will make efforts to reduce the burden while still maintaining U.S. military deterrence on the islands.
Kishida and his minister in charge of the islands were in Okinawa, where hundreds of protesters staged a rally Saturday demanding a speedier reduction of U.S. military forces, as fears grow that Okinawa may become a front line of conflict amid rising China tensions.
More protests were held Sunday on Okinawa, including one in the prefectural capital of Naha, where nearly 1,000 people renewed their demands for peace.
Resentment and frustration run deep in Okinawa over the heavy U.S. presence and Tokyo's lack of effort to negotiate with Washington to balance the security burden between mainland Japan and the southern island group.
Because of the US. bases, Okinawa faces burdens including noise, pollution, accidents and crime related to American troops, Okinawan officials and residents say.
Adding to Okinawa's fears is the growing deployment of Japanese missile defense and amphibious capabilities on Okinawa's outer islands, including Ishigaki, Miyako and Yonaguni, which are close to geopolitical hotspots like Taiwan.
Okinawa was the site of one of the bloodiest battles of World War II, which killed about 200,000 people, nearly half of them Okinawan residents.
Okinawa was sacrificed by Japan's imperial army to defend the mainland, and many Okinawans are skeptical that the Japanese military would protect them in future conflicts, experts say.
The U.S. military kept its troop presence on the island group for 20 years longer than most of Japan, until 1972, due to Okinawa's strategic importance for Pacific security to deter Russia and communism.
Many Okinawans had hoped that the islands' return to Japan would improve the economy and human rights situation as well as base burdens.
Today, a majority of the 50,000 U.S. troops based in Japan under a bilateral security pact and 70% of military facilities are still in Okinawa, which accounts for only 0.6% of Japanese land. The burden has increased from less than 60% in 1972 because unwelcomed U.S. bases were moved from the mainland.
Emperor Naruhito, in his online speech from his Tokyo palace, acknowledged "many issues" remain on Okinawa and said "I hope that the people, including the younger generation, will have a deeper understanding of Okinawa."
His abdicated father Akihito, devoted to atoning for scars of the war fought in his father Hirohito's name, was nearly hit by a Molotov cocktail during a 1975 visit as crown prince, but continued showing a special interest in Okinawa.
U.S. President Joe Biden, who is scheduled to visit Japan next week, praised the strong U.S.-Japan alliance and their shared values and vision.
"I am profoundly grateful for Japan's resolute support for democracy, freedom, and the rule of law and for Okinawa's contribution to advancing these ideals," Biden said in a statement.
The biggest sticking point between Okinawa and Tokyo is the central government's insistence that a U.S. marine base in a crowded neighborhood, the Futenma air station, should be relocated within Okinawa instead of moving it elsewhere as demanded by many Okinawans.
Tokyo and Washington initially agreed in 1996 to close the station after the 1995 rape of a schoolgirl by three U.S. military personnel led to a massive anti-base movement.
Tamaki earlier in May submitted a petition to Kishida's government and U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel demanding a significant reduction of the U.S. military in Okinawa, the immediate closure of the Futenma base and the scrapping of a new base in Henoko.
Economic, educational and social development in Okinawa lagged behind as Japan enjoyed a postwar economic surge that was helped by lower defense spending because of the U.S. military presence in Okinawa.
The central government's development fund since the reversion has improved Okinawa's infrastructure but the growth of local industry that was largely hampered during U.S. rule is still largely limited to tourism.
Today, Okinawa's average household income is the lowest and its unemployment is the highest of Japan's 47 prefectures. If land taken by the U.S. military is returned to the prefecture for other use, it would produce three times more income for Okinawa than the island now makes from bases, Tamaki said recently.
Okinawan authorities regularly face denials by the U.S side in criminal and environmental investigations.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Okinawa has 160 islands and i wouldn't call that a tiny group.
Whatever happens with the main island of Okinawa affects all the Okinawa islands groups.
Yubaru
Only by chance, as the Okinawa Convention Center is there, and for no other reason!
Yubaru
Where is the writer getting their information from? This statement is misleading at best!
Source: 2020 Basic Survey on Wage Structure,
https://www.mhlw.go.jp/toukei/itiran/roudou/chingin/kouzou/z2020/dl/10.pdf
Like any Japanese politician, they say one thing, only to get attention, then apologize afterwards when it's found out to be false!
Denny is basing his estimates on perfect alignment of circumstances, but as everyone knows, that rarely if ever happens, particularly here!
Yubaru
Criminal and environmental investigations are carried out by the Japanese government agencies. THe "denials" in criminal investigations are due to the SOFA, AND that the US doesnt hand over alleged suspects until they are officially charged! That is also a part of the SOFA.
Everyone knows how Japanese cops get their confessions, and the SOFA gives the US military protections against it!
And it's not so "regularly" either!
Lamilly
Okinawa. You're on your own here, buddy
BertieWooster
He's right. The US military far from contributing to the economy, which it was in 1950, is holding it down. Kadena is a total waste of space. They could accomplish the same thing in one tenth of the space they occupy. Okinawa is not a dumping ground.
sullgk0a
With all due respect, China has claimed Okinawa more than once.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2013/may/15/china-okinawa-dispute-japan-ryukyu
Yubaru
Only said by someone who knows absolutely nothing about they are talking about. Just posting nonsense.
Antiquesaving
Some people live in a fantasy world.
Here is the reality, the instant there are more USA military on the Okinawa islands, that is when China will move to occupy it.
The USA agreement to "defend" Japan is one thing going to war with China is another things.
China will never even try taking the islands if USA troops are there because that guarantees war with the USA.
But no USA troops no fighting with USA troops, then it becomes the USA firing first on Chinese troops trying to take back the islands.
So do we really think the USA would be willing to attack and retake Okinawa?
Or would it be more likely " let's try and resolve this peacefully" or like we are seeing with Ukraine " sanctions against China".
As long as USA troops are present China will not risk all out war with the USA, it is willing to fight Japanese troops only!
itsonlyrocknroll
I believe genuinely that the Government of China would celebrate the removal of US military support in Japan.
The Government of China behaviour in Hong Kong its smothering of any form of democracy is proof enough, before the genocide of its own people.
How long before the Senkaku Islands, its waters came unter threat?
Before the Russians in the north!
Think carefully!
Jexan
Precisely. This is less about Japan/ Okinawa and more about a western power keeping China inside their borders. Japan gov't and even the other G7 knows thee moment they boot the US from Okinawa they put many eastern Asia nations at risk (Taiwan mainly). China is not as vulnerable to sanctions as Russia is so they are taking notes.
Chibakun
Too many people died to take those islands in WW2, so the US should stay.
Ryder
They will be glad the marines are there when the Chinese show up.
WeiWei
It’s true that the base is not needed on Okinawa. The only reason it’s there is to avoid the inevitable winter on the mainland. Absolutely no difference against China or anyone else if they move it all to Kyushu.
WA4TKG
How much is the going rate now for one hour of "Protesting".
A neighbor of mine READ me an AD once.
Desert Tortoise
Au contraire, China is probably more vulnerable to the kinds of sanctions imposed on Russia than Russia is. China is a large net energy importer, and has to import all its raw materials. China's industries rely heavily on the ability to export. Take away their markets, banish them from SWIFT and from the Dollar economy, restrict their resource inputs (no more Australian iron ore for example) and the Chinese economy collapses.
Desert Tortoise
You have zero knowledge of aviation to know what it takes to operate and airfield safely. You could not have even one of Kadena's runways with adequate safety areas on 10% of the current airfield. At best you would have a short runway unable to handle heavy transport aircraft, no ramp or hanger space, no ammunition storage and no base facilities whatever. Sort of a glorified municipal airport unusable by the military. But people here persist with making these thoughtless comments absent any knowledge of the subject.
HonestDictator
Terrible headline. The US does not "rule" Okinawa. US bases are still there, but they do not make the decisions for the islands government with exception to the presence of the base.
It China under the CCP for some reason did occupy Okinawa... then Okinawans would understand what being RULED is like.
Peter Neil
The headline is fine. It’s about the end of US rule 50 years ago.
DPOTI.
starpunk
If I recall, if an American Marine commits a crime on Okinawa, he/she is subject to Japanese law, amiright? US military law for sure but as a foreigner in a Japanese prefect, you're subject to their laws.
I knew one Gyrene who was stationed there who bragged about attending cockfights there. I can't believe or imagine cockfighting being legal in Japan. If he were caught (he wasn't), his ass would've been grass. By the Japanese and US authorities.
voiceofokinawa
In 1965, the ratio of Okinawa's burden of hosting U.S. bases vis-a-vis mainland Japan was 60％; today, it's increased to 73％. Why this increase? It's because many U.S. bases in mainland Japan had to be closed due to vehement protests by local residents against them. But where did these closed bases go? To California, Guam or Hawaii? No, they were transferred to Okinawa.
The return of Okinawa to Japan had been a long-time wish of Okinawans. They suffered too much under the harsh, colonial rule by the U.S. military. Okinawans naively thought that if Okinawa was returned to Japan all their suffering would go away in no time and that they could live peaceful and dignified life under Japan's pacifist constitution. Of course, that was an illusion.
Even after the reversion the bases remained as rock-solid as ever before; in some cases, functions were more strengthened and streamlined. The pollution of various kinds kept endangering people's life the same as ever before.
Chobyo Yara, the last Chief Executive of the Ryukyu Islands and the long-time voice of the reversion since before he became Chief Executive, went to Tokyo to appeal to the general assembly of the Diet that the reversion must be without U.S. bases, but the general assembly led by LDP steamrolled a resolution in line with the U.S. government's wish before he arrived at the Diet building..
At the ceremony Gov. Denny Tamaki read an appeal, which was the replication of Yara's of 50 years ago. That means Okinawa's base issue hasn't changed at all for the past 50 years.
painkiller
Because of the US. bases, Okinawa faces burdens including noise, pollution, accidents and crime related to American troops, Okinawan officials and residents say.
There would still be noise, pollution, accidents and crime related to locals.
In fact, the crime rate related to American troops is lower than the crime rate committed by local Okinawans.