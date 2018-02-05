Nago citizens hope for jobs, worry about U.S. base after mayoral race

Residents of an Okinawa city on Monday voiced hopes for more jobs as well as worries about a planned new U.S. military base in their community, a day after a newcomer calling for economic stimulus defeated the antibase incumbent in a mayoral election.
In Sunday's election in Nago, Taketoyo Toguchi, 56, backed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, beat Susumu Inamine, 72, who has been opposed to the controversial Japan-U.S. plan to transfer to the city the functions of the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, located in a crowded residential area in the southern Japanese island prefecture.
Some citizens expressed hope that Toguchi, a former local assembly member who pledged to improve the local economy during his election campaign, will create more jobs. Okinawa's average jobless rate stood at 3.8 percent in 2017, the highest among prefectures in Japan, according to government data.
"I want (Toguchi) to create more employment opportunities for my children," said Susumu Matsugawa, 55, who has five children.
A 38-year-old mother of two said outside the Nago municipal government office that she is worried about the city's response under the new mayor if a U.S. military accident occurs.
"We won't have a say even if a U.S. military aircraft crashes. I wonder whether our safety will be maintained," said the woman.
Okinawa hosts the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan, and accidents involving U.S. military aircraft and crimes involving American personnel have repeatedly angered local residents.
The mayoral election was held after a window fell from a U.S. military helicopter onto a local elementary school in December and three other American choppers made forced landings in January.
Antibase campaigners were disappointed at the election outcome but several dozen people held a rally early Monday morning to protest the planned base transfer to the sparsely populated Henoko coastal area of Nago.
"I am frustrated (by the outcome), but we should not end our opposition movement," said Shigeru Sakihama, 69, who was at the forefront of the protest rally held in front of the gates of the U.S. Marines' Camp Schwab, the planned relocation site.
A 65-year-old taxi driver in the city said he voted for Toguchi this time, saying, "The base will be constructed no matter what. Nothing changed in the eight years (under Inamine as mayor)," he said. "I've heard many people say they are tired of talk about the base."
While the prefectural government wants the Futenma base to be moved out of Okinawa altogether, the state has maintained that relocating the airfield within the island is "the only solution" to removing its dangers to local residents without undermining the deterrence provided by American troops under the Japan-U.S. alliance.© KYODO
bjohnson23
re: planned new U.S. military base in their community
There is no new US military base but upgrade to accommodate closing of Futema which will only absorb what is not leaving upon closure.
As an owner my worry is not the base but having enough qualified workers to hire when the task orders are finally issued. It has been hard enough recovering from the defunct tourist buildup that destroyed many other smaller companies who were never paid for their services. There are many closed resort hotels, and the Chinese who bought most of the land via Japan front companies was a huge mistake.
voiceofokinawa
Yes, the government kept saying Henoko was the best solution in terms of Okinawa's strategic location as well as cost-saving. But PM Abe owned up to why Henoko was chosen as a relocation site. According to today's local newspaper, he said Henoko was chosen because no prefecture on mainland Japan wanted it in its back yard.
The catch is: Has the government asked all mainland prefectures if they could host it? Probably, Abe is merely saying things on the basis of "sontaku". And he himself may not want the base to be moved to any prefecture on the mainland. .
On the other hand, for the U.S. , there's no denying that Henoko is the best solution because concentrating bases in the Henoko area by constructing an off-shore airfield at Henoko has been the U.S. Marines' decades-old scheme since the 1960s. We can see here why the two governments came to the conclusion that Henoko was the best solution. .
Let me repeat time and again. Futenma is built on private land that was encroached upon with impunity while area residents were herded in camps like POWs. This is a blatant violation of international law (Article 46 of the Convention Respecting the Laws and Customs of War on Land). In other words, USMC Air Station Futenma is an illegal military facility built on stolen property.. Besides, the Marines are stationed in Okinawa on a very shaky legal basis not guaranteed by the Japan-U.S. Security Treaty.
cla68
Elections have consequences
BertieWooster
voiceofokinawa,
Good post.
The bottom line is that the population of Okinawa is very small - this means very few votes lost, so Abe couldn't care less about these distant islands. He probably wishes the U.S.A. hadn't handed them over in 1972.
bones
@bjohnson
I imagine mandarin will soon become the new local language in Okinawa, the Chinese are buying and increasing their presence and no one seems the least bit concerned.
Dango bong
Bertle I agree, Okinawa is distant and tiny and has absolutely no political sway nationally. Nobody gives a rip about Okinawa unless its a patriotic issue to make an example of