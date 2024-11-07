Okinawans urge Trump to heed U.S. base issues, China concerns

Residents of Okinawa Prefecture on Wednesday urged Donald Trump, who is projected to have won the U.S. presidential election, to heed their voices on issues regarding U.S. military bases and concerns over China-Taiwan tensions.

Despite strong local opposition, the Japanese government is pushing ahead with its plan to relocate the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma from the residential area of Ginowan to the less populated coastal area of Henoko in Nago.

Takemasa Kinjo, a 67-year-old resident who is against the plan, said the U.S. and Japanese governments "should be choosing a road to peace-building in the area, not building a new base" in Okinawa, which hosts some 70 percent of U.S. military bases in Japan.

Local anger has also flared after it came to light earlier in the year that the Japanese government held off on disclosing allegations of an attempted rape and a sexual assault involving U.S. military personnel.

Trump's return to the White House comes amid heightened tensions over China's stance on Taiwan and the Japanese-controlled, Chinese-claimed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.

Masaaki Gabe, an honorary professor at the University of the Ryukyus, called for caution.

"For Trump, an America with strong bases on Okinawa is a card to flaunt at the Chinese. While it is unclear what U.S.-China relations will be like in the future, I'm hoping for their efforts to avoid direct conflict," he said.

