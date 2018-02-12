NBC apologizes to Koreans for Japan comment

U.S. broadcaster NBC apologized to South Korea's winter Games organizing committee on Sunday after a commentator offended locals during coverage of the opening ceremony by straying into the sensitive issue of Japan-South Korean relations.
Former journalist Joshua Cooper Ramo, working as an analyst for NBC, said on-air during the Pyeongchang Games opening ceremony that all Koreans recognised that Japan had served as an important example in South Korea's own economic transformation.
Koreans around the world criticised his remarks on social media and a petition soon circulated online. Japan, which colonised the Korean peninsula from 1910 to 1945, has left a deep legacy of mistrust and ill-feeling in South Korea.
Ramo, who has written books on China and is a director of Starbucks Corp and FedEx Corp, said as athletes paraded into the Games stadium that "every Korean will tell you that Japan is a cultural, technological and economic example that has been so important to their own transformation".
On Sunday, an NBC spokesman said: "We apologized quickly both in writing and on television for a remark made by one of our presenters during Friday night's opening ceremony.
"We're very gratified that Pyeongchang's organizing committee has accepted that apology."
The organizing committee could not immediately be reached for comment.
Ramo, who was also an on-air contributor for NBC during the Beijing Olympics, is co-CEO of Kissinger Associates, an advisory firm of former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.
NBC, a unit of Comcast Corp, is the exclusive U.S. broadcaster of the Olympics and is producing more than 2,400 hours of coverage over 18 days from Pyeongchang.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
21 Comments
MASSWIPE
I think I understand what Ramo was trying to say, but his words came out wrong and displayed profound ignorance about South Korea's history since its creation in 1948. South Korea was under undemocratic dictatorial rule from 1961 to 1988. The obsequious, pro-Japan lackeys who ran South Korea during that time were not at all representative of the preferences and views of the South Korean people. Major grievances vis-a-vis Japan were swept under the rug for the sake of fulfilling America's desire to draw South Korea economically closer to Japan. South Korea's own people had little or no say in implementing this policy.
Why did NBC hire some vapid, cliche-spouting empty suit from Kissinger Associates? Nobody associated with Henry Kissinger should be offering commentary at the Winter Olympics or anywhere else.
Schopenhauer
I think he said a right thing but he made a mistake about TPO. Imagine if Japan had not introduce basic infrastructures of a modern nation in Korea - though it was done by means of colonization, what would Korea would have been?
JeffLee
Korea was a basket-case in Aug 1945, according to the first American OSS agents who arrived to help form some sort of govt. The Japanese colonists simply fled or were in the process of doing so, leaving Korea in dysfunctional chaos and having to rely on the Allies for food, water and eventually nation building. Then came the Korean War, which reduced Seoul to rubble, like Hiroshima.
S. Korea's "modern infrastructure" today is a testament to its own efforts combined with lots and lots of US assistance.
thepersoniamnow
Well a sports commentator better be on his tippy toes if he’s gunna try and comment on it.
At the same time is he supposed to be like “Oh there’s the North Koreans walking along next to the South Koreans.....they COOL!
Alex80
What he said is simply the truth. Anyone who studied history and economy, at least here in the West, knows that Japan has been a model for economic development of South Korea. I mean, it's something you learn also when you are a kid at school, and you study the so called "Asian Tigers". Plus, Japan made huge investments in South Korea, especially during the 80s, even more than the USA. He was wrong in saying that "every Korean admits this fact". He could avoid this sensitive topic, but the fact he is accused to have said something incorrect about Japanese role in South Korea development is embarrassing. Apparently censorship about anything positive involving Japan is rampant in South Korea.
GW
Yep a poor choice of words for sure, for someone supposedly familiar with the region this guy surely is no diplomat & I wouldn't be wanting his opinion from Kiss-a$$ associates either....
ThePBot
It can't be all credited to Japan.
I don't think he's wrong because he wasn't being PC about it. I think he's wrong because his statement is not entirely factual.
Alex80
@ThePBot: he didn't say Japan has been the exclusive cause of South Korea development. He said Japan has been a model for South Korea. I don't see how this comment is wrong or offensive, it's simply the truth. He didn't even speak about the Japanese direct involvement in this development, even tho also this is a fact. Not the only reason for South Korea development, but one of the main reasons for sure, same for the other Asian Tigers, and to some extent also for China.
Alex80
At this point, let's rewrite completely history, for the sake of politically correct. But in this case it's really hypocritical to demand more transparency about history only from Japan.
OssanAmerica
What the NBC broadcaster said was correct, although perhaps "all" was not needed. Just as an amazingly backwards Korean Penninsula owed it's roads, school system, hospitals, anything "modern" to the Japanese colonization period, South Korea owes most of it's post 1950s economic advancements to Japan. The very first Hyundai cars has engines built by Mitsubishi Motors. The first Hyundai Shipbuilding ships were licensed designs from Kawasaki Heavy Industries. Anyone who has studied far east economic development takes this as granted. Unfortunately, the nationalism that now exists in South Korea has reached a level where any views regardless of factual historical evidence, that counters that South Korean nationalist view of any topic is simply not tolerated, and faces censorship on a state level.
https://thediplomat.com/2018/01/confronting-koreas-censored-discourse-on-comfort-women/
Kidas Dom
It's true. Korea owes Japan big time.
OssanAmerica
Nowhere near Japan was in Aug 1945. And nowhere near as the Korean Peninsula was prior to 1910.
quercetum
What he said isn’t really debatable as the comments here have pointed out. It’s surprising though how he isn’t more aware of the sensitive Korean reaction by his comments.
Myhumbletake
He should stick to reporting.
CrazyJoe
Stuff like this wouldn’t happen if NBC (and in the past ABC) didn’t feel the need to fill up every silence with chatter.
It was a lazy connection. I think what he was trying to say is "While Japan occupied Korea for decades, forced brutal and exploitative conditions that included 'comfort women' (i.e. sex slaves), I guess we could give them a minor shout-out for having created the Export-based economic model which Korea now uses to great success, having even surpassed Japan. I guess it shows that once you are released from under a despot's brutal thumb, you can learn to beat them at their own game."
StevieJ
IMO he just worded what he was trying to say incorrectly. As bad as the Japanese colonization of Korea was, their current modern society is heavily inspired by Japan, but they won't admit that.
You can't say anything positive about Japan to a Korean person in Korea. Just try the sea east of Korea it "Sea of Japan", they get pissed. Or point out to one of the old Korean ladies that the Daiso they love so much is a Japanese company, they'll get livid with you.
You can also blame anything negative about Korea on the Japanese and they'll be ok with that.
dcog9065
He didn’t say anything wrong at all, SK’s economy is an almost carbon copy of Japan’s export driven economic model. Anyone who thinks otherwise is deliberately deluded.
Maybe he could have phrased it better, but the veracity of his claim cannot be contested, except by those bitter at Japan for personal reasons
Kidas Dom
Koreans have a hard time admitting that they envy Japan and secretly idolize everything about it.
Yubaru
Wow, just wow, how much more arrogant and condescending at the same time, can someone get?
Just imagine if the US hadn't rebuilt Japan after the war and executed the Emperor instead and left the people here to fend for themselves.
oldman_13
I commend most of the above commentators.
Indeed, the South Korean government does in fact owe much of their economic development and success to Japan's technical know how. Not only from the initial use of Japanese technology in South Korean industries, but also the building of infrastructure due to the billions of dollars it received from Japan as compensation for Japan's actions in colonizing Korea (during the mid 1960's). This isn't revisionist history, it's fact.
I agree that perhaps the announcer could have phrased it better. When I first read it, what he said struck me as something that could definitely be twisted and construed to be pro-Japan in a bad way. But the gist of what he said is correct, and has nothing to do with painting Japan's WW2 and colonial actions in a good light. Certainly Japan's past wartime aggression was terrible and should never be forgotten, but that's not what this incident was about.
Of course the rest of the world media and the anti-Japanese crowd were quick to pounce on this incident, and taking it beyond the NBC announcer's statements, and once again attacking all Japanese citizens who had nothing to do with what this announcer said. I wouldn't doubt that we'll see some nationalists thumbs down posts like these that are contrary to their viewpoints that all things Japanese are evil.
Alex80
@Yubaru: Japan modernized itself already during the Meiji Period, if you didn't know it, becoming one of the most powerful Countries in the world, together with the Western Powers. No other Asian Country had been able to do that, during that age. This is why its interests were in conflict with American interests.