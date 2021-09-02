Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Opposition protests LDP's refusal to convene Diet session

TOKYO

Opposition parties in Japan on Thursday lodged a protest against the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's refusal to convene an extraordinary Diet session despite their calls to deliberate COVID-19 countermeasures.

The failure to call the session is "a clear violation of the Constitution and tantamount to abandoning the Diet's role as the highest organ of state power," the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and three other parties said in a statement.

Article 53 of the Constitution states the Cabinet must convoke an extraordinary session when it is sought by a quarter or more of members of either chamber of the parliament, though it does not set a time limit for doing so.

The CDPJ, the Japanese Communist Party, the Democratic Party for the People and the Social Democratic Party demanded an extraordinary session back in July, later calling for it to be held from Sept 7 to 16.

But the LDP notified the CDPJ on Tuesday it will not comply with the request before its Sept. 29 leadership race, which will determine whether Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga remains in office.

"It is essential to convene an extraordinary session quickly and take measures including the compilation of a supplementary budget" to deal with the pandemic, read the statement, which CDPJ parliamentary affairs chief Jun Azumi submitted to LDP counterpart Hiroshi Moriyama.

Opposition parties are stepping up their criticism of Suga's government and the LDP ahead of a general election to be held this fall, hoping to capitalize on the prime minister's falling public support amid widespread dissatisfaction with his COVID-19 response.

