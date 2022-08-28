Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A mourner offers flowers next to a picture of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Liberal Democratic Party headquarters, in Tokyo on July 15. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato/File
politics

Opposition CDPJ asks Kishida to explain Abe's state funeral

TOKYO

A senior lawmaker of the main opposition party asked Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday to attend parliamentary committee sessions to explain the grounds for holding a state funeral next month for assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The public is split over the decision to hold the state funeral given Abe's divisive political legacy and scandals, as the government continues to make preparations to receive thousands of mourners including foreign dignitaries at the Sept 27 event at an indoor arena in Tokyo.

Jun Azumi, the Diet affairs chief of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, told reporters after making the request to his counterpart from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party that the prime minister should explain the decision "to the people in his own words in parliament."

Parliament's last session ended in early August, but even if it is not in session important issues can be debated by parliamentary committees.

The opposition camp has claimed there are no legal provisions for holding a state funeral and has expressed concern that one for Abe could be used to present his legacy as positive while forcing people to engage in public displays of mourning.

While the cabinet on Friday approved a 249 million yen allocation of taxpayers' money for the state funeral, Azumi said the actual cost is certain to exceed that amount.

"The government should present the total honestly and hold discussions openly," Azumi said.

Abe was fatally shot by a gunman on July 8 while giving a speech in the western city of Nara. His private funeral was held shortly afterward at a Buddhist temple in Tokyo.

On July 14, Kishida announced that a state funeral will be held for his predecessor, citing Abe's record eight years and eight months as prime minister as well as the significant recognition he garnered in the international community.

But a nationwide telephone poll conducted by Kyodo News earlier this month showed 56.0 percent remained unconvinced by Kishida's explanation for why it was appropriate to hold a state funeral for Abe, against 42.5 percent who said they accepted it.

As the public remains divided, the government said it has no plans to require ministries and agencies to lower flags or hold a moment of silence.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno has said that was meant to "avoid the misunderstanding that we are seeking each and every person to offer condolences."

The ruling and opposition camps agreed on Aug. 5 to hold discussions on the matter during a parliamentary committee session while the Diet remains closed.

© KYODO

