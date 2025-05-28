Opposition chief rebuked for calling gov't reserve rice 'animal feed'

Democratic Party for the People head Yuichiro Tamaki has drawn the ire of social media users after he referred to the government's rice stockpiles as "animal feed in a year."

Tamaki is apparently referring to reserve rice from 2021 that the government plans to release to the public in an effort to curb soaring prices nationwide.

The government of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has sold stockpiled rice that has exceeded its five-year storage period as animal feed, but critics say Tamaki is politicizing the rice shortage issue.

During a parliamentary session on Wednesday, Tamaki, whose party has pitched policies aimed at garnering support from younger voters, said, "Even if you say you're selling something that would end up as animal feed at a low price, it's not something people truly need."

Farm minister Shinjiro Koizumi, who has pledged to make the stockpiled rice available in stores at 2,000 yen per 5 kilograms, said, "Even if that is true, such a remark is unfortunate, especially as we are working on the best way to release it."

Official data released last week showed rice prices in Japan hit a new record in April for the seventh consecutive month, marking a 98.4 percent increase from a year earlier. Core consumer prices, excluding volatile fresh food, rose 3.5 percent in the same month.

Koizumi assumed his post on May 21 after his predecessor resigned over a gaffe in which he said he "never had to buy rice" because he received so much from supporters -- a comment widely condemned as insensitive.

