 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Democratic Party for the People head Yuichiro Tamaki Image: REUTERS file
politics

Opposition chief rebuked for calling gov't reserve rice 'animal feed'

4 Comments
TOKYO

Democratic Party for the People head Yuichiro Tamaki has drawn the ire of social media users after he referred to the government's rice stockpiles as "animal feed in a year."

Tamaki is apparently referring to reserve rice from 2021 that the government plans to release to the public in an effort to curb soaring prices nationwide.

The government of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has sold stockpiled rice that has exceeded its five-year storage period as animal feed, but critics say Tamaki is politicizing the rice shortage issue.

During a parliamentary session on Wednesday, Tamaki, whose party has pitched policies aimed at garnering support from younger voters, said, "Even if you say you're selling something that would end up as animal feed at a low price, it's not something people truly need."

Farm minister Shinjiro Koizumi, who has pledged to make the stockpiled rice available in stores at 2,000 yen per 5 kilograms, said, "Even if that is true, such a remark is unfortunate, especially as we are working on the best way to release it."

Official data released last week showed rice prices in Japan hit a new record in April for the seventh consecutive month, marking a 98.4 percent increase from a year earlier. Core consumer prices, excluding volatile fresh food, rose 3.5 percent in the same month.

Koizumi assumed his post on May 21 after his predecessor resigned over a gaffe in which he said he "never had to buy rice" because he received so much from supporters -- a comment widely condemned as insensitive.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held from 11:00AM to 12:00PM (Japan Standard Time) on June 14, 2025.

Register today

Click Here

4 Comments
Login to comment

What An Idiot! Some people eagerly expect this stockpile release. But this cretin, born with a silver spoon in mouth has probably never experienced food or money shortages.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

On a positive note, goes to show how little of substance Japan has to worry about.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Hopefuly, he will also be ask to resign his post as party leader.....haha joking, opposition parties never take responsiblity as they demand to the leading party.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

The circus continues..

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Where to Buy Used English Books in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

New Bike Laws in Japan Explained (Effective April 2026)

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Food Additives Explained

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Mamachari: A Guide To Japanese Utility Bicycles

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Tokyo DisneySea

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

What Not to Do in Japan: Polite Habits That Can Seem Rude

GaijinPot Blog

5 Ways Students in Japan Can Beat The Summer Slide

Savvy Tokyo

Fukui Prefectural Dinosaur Museum

GaijinPot Travel

How to Talk About Mental Health at Work in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “My Coworkers Are Idiots”

Savvy Tokyo