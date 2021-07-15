Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Opposition demands extra Diet session over COVID-19 response

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese opposition parties called on Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday to convene an extraordinary Diet session to examine whether his government has been effective in curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Suga is expected to ignore the request, which came as the capital remains under a state of emergency just one week before the Tokyo Olympics amid a fresh surge of infections and fears over the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yukio Edano and his counterparts in three other opposition parties submitted a formal request to House of Representatives Speaker Tadamori Oshima to hold another Diet session, in line with a constitutional provision.

"In order for the Japanese people to stand together against coronavirus infections, we must convene the Diet, the highest organ of state power, to gather the wisdom of the people," they said.

The opposition parties have been stepping up their criticism of Suga's handling of the pandemic ahead of a general election to be held by the fall.

"The government's explanations of measures against the coronavirus, vaccinations, the Tokyo Olympics -- it has all been utter chaos," Edano told reporters. "There is an increasing need to urge the government to offer explanations, taking sufficient time in parliament."

Under Article 53 of the Constitution, the cabinet must decide to hold an extraordinary Diet session if one is demanded by more than a quarter of the members of either the House of Representatives or the House of Councillors.

The provision does not set a deadline, however, and past administrations have brushed off such requests for months.

The Diet's 150-day regular session ended on June 16 with Suga ignoring opposition calls for a three-month extension.

The opposition parties -- including the Japanese Communist Party, the Democratic Party for the People, and the Social Democratic Party -- said they also want to discuss the responses to disasters caused by heavy rain, following a deadly mudslide in the resort town of Atami earlier this month.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a press conference the government will consult the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito on how to proceed with the request.

Komeito Secretary General Keiichi Ishii argued that out-of-session hearings currently taking place in the Diet are sufficient to address the opposition's concerns.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Anime Heroes Who Are Actually Jerks

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

10 Tokyo Style Tips to Stay Cool When the Weather Gets Hot

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

Mix Business With Pleasure At Tokyo American Club Nihonbashi

Savvy Tokyo

Recipes

Recipe: Matcha Ice Cream

Savvy Tokyo

Live

Want to Live in an Abandoned House in Japan? Here’s Why it’s Not Really ‘Free’

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #139: What’s With Bottled Milk at Public Baths in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Challenging Japan’s ‘Girl Power’ Concept Through Badass Training

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Coping With Weight Gain In Japan

Savvy Tokyo