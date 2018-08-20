Opposition lawmaker Tamaki may run in Okinawa governor race

An opposition lawmaker, designated as a successor by the late governor of Okinawa who led the anti-U.S. base movement in the prefecture, said Monday he will consider running in next month's gubernatorial election.

Denny Tamaki, the secretary general of the Liberal Party, told reporters that he will "explore" the possibility of running after being approached by opponents of the relocation of U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma from a crowded residential area in Ginowan to the less populated coastal district of Henoko in Nago.

The election scheduled for Sept 30 following the recent death of Gov. Takeshi Onaga will likely be a two-horse race between Tamaki and Atsushi Sakima, the former mayor of Ginowan who is supported by the central government that is pushing the relocation.

Tamaki, a four-term member of the House of Representatives whose constituency includes the Henoko region, said he will make a final decision by the end of the week, after consulting with Ichiro Ozawa, who co-heads the small opposition party.

Shortly before Onaga died of pancreatic cancer on Aug. 8, he recorded a voice message designating Tamaki -- a 58-year-old radio personality-turned lower house member -- and local businessman Morimasa Goya as possible candidates to succeed him as governor, according to local political sources.

Goya, who operates retail and construction business Kanehide Group, has expressed support for Tamaki to run for governor, the sources said.

Sakima, 54, resigned as mayor of Ginowan on Saturday to run in the gubernatorial race. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner the Komeito party are accelerating efforts to assist him with the election.

On Monday, Sakima agreed with Komeito's local chapter to coordinate policies.

The central government believes the controversial relocation plan, agreed by Tokyo and Washington, is the "sole solution" to remove the dangers posed by the Futenma base while maintaining the perceived deterrence of the Japan-U.S. alliance.

But many local residents of Okinawa, which hosts the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan, hope the Futenma base will be moved out of the southern island prefecture due to repeated accidents involving U.S. military aircraft and crimes by personnel.

On Sunday, Shigenobu Asato, the 48-year-old chairman of a local logistics company who had expressed his intention to enter the race, told reporters he will give up on the plan and instead back Sakima, in a move that would form a united front among LDP-led conservatives.

