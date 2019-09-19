Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Opposition parties join forces to counterbalance ruling bloc in Diet

TOKYO

Japan's two major opposition parties agreed Thursday to join forces in both houses of parliament in their latest bid to counterbalance the ruling bloc in an upcoming extraordinary Diet session.

The agreement to integrate parliamentary groups was reached at a meeting between Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yukio Edano and Yuichiro Tamaki, who heads the Democratic Party for the People.

Former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, who heads a group in the lower house to rebuild the country's social security system, also decided to join the bid.

In Japan, it is customary for each political party to have a parliamentary group in each house of parliament. Lawmakers from different parties can join the same parliamentary group.

The merger of the multiple parliamentary groups comes as the opposition bloc seeks to rein in the strength of the Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito that control both houses of parliament.

In the extraordinary Diet session, expected to convene on Oct 4, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who serves as LDP president, is expected to step up calls on the opposition to engage in a parliamentary debate on constitutional reform.

Abe hopes to amend the pacifist Constitution, but parliamentary debate on the matter has yet to progress.

Securing support from the opposition parties is vital given that the LDP, along with other pro-amendment forces, is short of the two-thirds majority in the upper house needed to initiate any revision process. However, they do have such a majority in the lower house.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

