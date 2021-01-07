Opposition parties criticize Suga over slow decision to declare emergency

Japan's major opposition parties leveled criticism at Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday over his slow response to the recent surge in coronavirus infections, saying the decision to declare a state of emergency came far too late.

Yukio Edano, head of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said he had requested that Suga make the declaration last December, but "the government did not have a sense of crisis, and it is extremely questionable whether (the state of emergency) will have any effect now."

Japan Innovation Party co-head Toranosuke Katayama agreed that while the state of emergency was appropriate, "it came over a month late."

The emergency declaration, which will be effective from Friday to Feb 7, will entail asking residents to stay at home and calls for restaurants and bars to stop serving alcohol by 7 p.m. and close by 8 p.m. Gyms, department stores and entertainment facilities will also be subject to the shorter hours.

Japanese Communist Party chief Kazuo Shii stressed the need for the government to provide compliant businesses with "substantial compensation," otherwise they "can't shut even if they want to."

But the party's second-in-command, Akira Koike, criticized the decision to limit the state of emergency to just Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures, saying, "Casting a wide net is a fundamental rule of crisis management. Minimizing measures is the worst possible response."

The move comes as Tokyo confirmed 2,447 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, eclipsing the previous record set Wednesday by more than 800. Japan's daily coronavirus cases also topped 7,000 for the first time since the start of the outbreak last year.

"As there is a chance the state of emergency will be prolonged, there is a need to also take proper economic measures," said Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of the opposition Democratic Party for the People.

© KYODO