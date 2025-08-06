Opposition party co-head Maehara to step down over election result

Seiji Maehara, the opposition Japan Innovation Party's co-leader, said Tuesday he will step down to take responsibility for the party's poor national showing in July's House of Councillors election.

The party campaigned to reduce the social security burden in greying Japan, but failed to expand its support beyond its heartlands in the country's western Kansai region. A vote for Maehara's replacement will be held Friday, the party said.

Maehara also said in an emergency meeting of party executives that other members including the secretary general, the policy chief and the Diet affairs chief will also vacate their positions.

The second-largest opposition party, led by Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura, was once seen as a rising political force after nearly quadrupling its seats in the 2021 House of Representatives election.

It has since failed to capitalize on voter discontent with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. In the upper house race's proportional representation list, it netted just 4.37 million votes, far less than the 7.84 million in 2022's election.

Maehara was appointed the party's co-leader in the Diet after Yoshimura, who does not have a parliamentary seat, won a leadership contest in December triggered by the party's failure to grow support in the October 2024 lower house election.

© KYODO