Opposition slams Takaichi's Diet dissolution as lacking 'justification'

Japan's opposition parties on Friday stepped up their pressure on Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's ruling coalition over living standards, saying she dissolved the House of Representatives with "no justification" amid high poll ratings.

"If she had worked and worked and worked and then called the election, that would have been fine," said Yoshihiko Noda, co-leader of the new main opposition party, referring to Takaichi's catchphrase when she became Liberal Democratic Party's president in October.

But "I feel no justification" for the dissolution, Noda told reporters, a week after the creation of the Centrist Reform Alliance, comprising House of Representatives lawmakers from the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and former governing coalition partner the Komeito party.

The new party was founded quickly amid mounting speculation that Takaichi would call a snap general election soon, despite assurances that enacting the next fiscal year's initial budget draft by the end of March to support struggling households was her priority.

Both Noda's party, intended as a moderate challenge to the conservative coalition, and Takaichi's LDP have made manifesto pledges to abolish the consumption tax on food products to help households facing prolonged inflation outpacing wage growth.

Yuichiro Tamaki, head of the Democratic Party for the People, which has gained among younger voters in recent elections, said it was "extremely regrettable that this has become a dissolution that puts the economy second."

The Sanseito party, an emerging populist group that made big gains in July's House of Councillors election with its "Japanese First" platform, said it will work against the LDP to stop it from winning a single-party majority and reverting to its old ways.

"We cannot let this dissolution become the trigger that takes everything back again," Sanseito leader Sohei Kamiya said, days before official campaigning for the Feb. 8 lower house election is set to kick off on Tuesday.

