Opposition steps up calls for Abe's wife to testify at Diet over land deal

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe looks at an opposition lawmaker during an upper house session in the Diet on Wednesday.

Opposition parties stepped up their calls Wednesday for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife to testify at the Diet over a murky state-owned land sale to a school operator, as they were left unsatisfied by a key figure's testimony the previous day.

Six opposition parties agreed to urge the ruling bloc to hold intensive Diet discussions on the cronyism scandal involving Abe and his wife over the heavily discounted land sale to Moritomo Gakuen, as they believe former senior bureaucrat Nobuhisa Sagawa failed to erase doubts over the matter through his parliamentary testimony.

Diet affairs chiefs of the opposition camp decided to demand that Akie Abe, her aide at the time Saeko Tani, and other officials believed to have been engaged in the negotiating process for the cut-price land deal, be summoned to parliament under oath. The ruling bloc has repeatedly rejected the idea of having the prime minister's wife testify.

Sagawa, who led the ministry's Financial Bureau in charge of the land deal, denied Tuesday receiving instructions or being influenced by Abe, his wife and other senior government officials over the matter.

But Sagawa refused dozens of times to testify on details of the falsification of Finance Ministry documents relating to the scandal, deepening suspicion about the land deal. The 60-year-old stepped down as National Tax Agency chief earlier this month over the issue.

The 2016 land sale to the nationalist school operator in Osaka has drawn attention amid suspicions that Finance Ministry officials dramatically reduced the price in consideration of Akie Abe's role as honorary principal of an elementary school planned for the site. She gave up the post after the issue came to light in February last year.

Meanwhile, secretary generals of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito party confirmed that they will request the Finance Ministry to go ahead with its internal probe and release the results as soon as possible.

On Wednesday, following Sagawa's testimony, Abe reiterated that he was not involved in the land sale. "I have said neither I nor my wife were involved. Now it is time for the public to make a judgment."

The premier acknowledged deepening public distrust over the scandal, saying, "We take seriously that the people are turning stern eyes on (the government)." He pledged once again to carry out "a thorough investigation" into the falsification of the ministry's records.

