Orders surge as PM's 'Sanae Bag' goes viral on social media

File photo taken on Oct. 24, 2025, shows Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi carrying the "Sane Bag" as she enters her office in Tokyo.

Orders for a black leather bag favored by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi surged at a long-established leather craft manufacturer in central Japan after it gained popularity on social media.

The "Grace Delight Tote" bag is handcrafted in Nagano Prefecture by about 20 artisans at Hamano Inc, a 145-year-old leather craft maker headquartered in Tokyo, for use by working women. Weighing some 700 grams, the "Sanae Bag," as it has been dubbed, can hold A4-sized documents and is priced at 136,400 yen.

The lightweight bag, which began production about three decades ago, comes in eight colors. However, due to the flood of orders, the company is currently only accepting orders for the black version. As of Monday, shipments were not expected until the end of July next year, the company said.

After Takaichi became the country's first female prime minister in late October and was seen carrying the bag, the maker, founded in 1880, saw a sharp increase in orders for the product.

Takanori Kobayashi, an official at Hamano, said that the company has received more inquiries than usual from younger customers in their 20s and 30s.

"The design is timeless and can be cherished for many years. We offer repair services so customers can use the bag for a long time," Kobayashi said.

