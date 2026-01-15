 Japan Today
politics

Osaka governor, mayor announce elections over metropolis plan

OSAKA

The Osaka governor and the Osaka mayor said Thursday that they will resign and run for reelection to their respective posts as part of their regionally based party's third attempt to transform the western Japan city into a metropolis like Tokyo.

Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura said he will seek a public mandate for his Japan Innovation Party's flagship policy, the "Osaka metropolis plan," through a double election to coincide with a House of Representatives race, possibly in February.

Yoshimura, head of the JIP, known as Nippon Ishin, and Osaka Mayor Hideyuki Yokoyama announced their bids at the outset of a hastily called party meeting in the city, part of which was open to the media.

The JIP formed a coalition in October with the Liberal Democratic Party led by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who plans to dissolve the lower house for a snap election soon after the 150-day regular parliamentary session convenes on Jan 23.

If the lower chamber were dissolved in late January, a general election is likely to be held on Feb 8, senior members of ruling parties said.

The Osaka-based JIP has promoted the metropolis plan aimed at streamlining administrative functions and ending the concentration of power in Tokyo. The LDP opposed the proposal in two local referendums in 2015 and 2020, and it was rejected both times by narrow margins.

Recently, the party has advocated a "second capital" initiative to back up Tokyo in emergencies. Yoshimura argues the metropolis plan is the "minimum requirement" for realizing that goal.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

