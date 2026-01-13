 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura Image: REUTERS file
politics

Osaka governor, mayor to resign for double election over metropolis plan

1 Comment
OSAKA

The Osaka governor and the Osaka mayor plan to resign their posts soon and run in a double election as part of efforts to seek public endorsement for their flagship policy, the "Osaka metropolis plan," sources close to the matter said Tuesday.

The event is expected to be timed to coincide with a general election expected to follow a possible dissolution of the House of Representatives at the start of the ordinary parliamentary session scheduled to convene on Jan 23.

Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura, who leads the prefectural government, and Mayor Hideyuki Yokoyama, who runs the city administration, are both members of the Japan Innovation Party, known as Nippon Ishin, which struck a coalition deal with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party in October.

The Osaka-centric JIP has promoted the metropolis plan aimed at ending the concentration of power in Tokyo. The LDP opposed the proposal in two local referendums in 2015 and 2020, and it was rejected by voters.

Yoshimura, who has headed the JIP since 2024, has repeatedly emphasized the need for a "democratic process," with an eye on a fresh double election, as a prerequisite for a third referendum under his leadership.

Recently, the party has advocated a "second capital" initiative to back up Tokyo at times of emergency. Yoshimura argues the metropolis plan is the "minimum requirement" for turning Osaka into a second capital by reorganizing it into an urban hub akin to Tokyo.

If the lower house were dissolved in late January, a general election would be held on Feb 8 or 15, the sources said.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embassy officials visit Fukui — and find more than they expected

Earlier this month, the Fukui Prefectural Government Tokyo Office hosted a two-day tour for staff of overseas institutions based in Tokyo. The participants included senior staff from the embassies of Ecuador, Colombia, Myanmar and Laos, along with a journalist from Taiwan’s Global News.

Discover more about the two-day route in Fukui beyond the usual tourist circuit

Read More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Where's the ruling party in Osaka election?

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Dondo-yaki: Japan’s Fiery Farewell to the New Year

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Onsenji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 13 – 19)

GaijinPot Blog

The J-Find Visa: Japan’s New Path for Job Seekers and Entrepreneurs

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 13 – 19)

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Mangetsu-ji Temple Uki-mido

GaijinPot Travel

Japan’s Digital Nomad Visa: A Full Video Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Harunire Terrace

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Lifestyle Illnesses In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Coming of Age Day: What is the Age of Adulthood in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog